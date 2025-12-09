ARCFOX Unveils Full Lineup at Guangzhou Auto Show

Flagship Models and New Concepts Capture Strong Interest from Overseas Users and Dealers

BEIJING, CHINA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently,ARCFOX, the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand under BAIC Group, made a high-impact appearance at the 2025 Guangzhou International Auto Show with a full exhibition of its growing product matrix. From the rapidly rising ARCFOX T1 to the signature αT5 and αS5 models, as well as newly unveiled concept vehicles and the first look at a large luxury MPV exterior, ARCFOX demonstrated its accelerating strength in intelligent mobility and its readiness for diversified global markets.

The showcase marks a key step in ARCFOX’s continued product expansion, aimed at serving a broader range of mobility scenarios and meeting increasing global demand for spacious, intelligent, and family-oriented electric vehicles.

A Complete Lineup Showcasing ARCFOX’s Global Ambitions

At the Guangzhou International Auto Show, ARCFOX showcased an impressive and diverse lineup that underscores its dedication to intelligent, design-led mobility solutions tailored for a global audience. Beyond the rapidly popular ARCFOX T1, the brand introduced a series of standout models that demonstrate its broadening product matrix.

Among these is the ARCFOX αT5, a smart SUV designed with family needs in mind, offering a harmonious balance of comfort, advanced safety features, and endurance suited for long-distance journeys. Complementing this, the ARCFOX αS5 presents a sophisticated intelligent sports sedan, blending dynamic performance with sleek, refined styling.

Adding to the excitement, ARCFOX revealed a large luxury MPV that hints at the brand’s future ambitions to serve overseas family markets seeking spacious interiors and premium comfort. The exhibition also featured a mysterious concept vehicle that offers a glimpse into ARCFOX’s visionary approach to next-generation intelligent mobility, signaling innovative design and technology directions for the brand’s forthcoming models.

Strong International Attention and Growing Global Presence​

ARCFOX’s presence at the Guangzhou International Auto Show attracted widespread attention from visitors, media, and industry partners. The brand’s booth became a focal point for its advanced intelligent-driving demonstrations, spacious interior displays, and forward-looking design elements.

Notably, ARCFOX drew significant interest from overseas users and international dealers, particularly those from markets seeking high-quality electric vehicles with strong family utility. Visitors highlighted the brand’s balanced combination of design, technology, and practicality, which are increasingly recognized in global EV markets.

The show reinforced ARCFOX’s rising international profile, following its recent overseas initiatives. With BAIC Group’s global manufacturing heritage and ARCFOX’s expanding lineup of globally adaptable EVs, the brand continues to strengthen its foundation for future international market entries, including global emerging new-energy regions.

About ARCFOX​

ARCFOX is BAIC Group’s premium intelligent electric vehicle brand, embodying the group’s commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and next-generation mobility. Backed by BAIC’s 67 years of manufacturing heritage and its strategic cooperation with Magna International Inc., ARCFOX develops global-ready electric vehicles recognized for their intelligent technology, refined design, and reliable performance.

As BAIC Group continues to expand its international footprint, ARCFOX plays a central role in bringing advanced EV mobility to global markets. BAIC Group has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 12 consecutive years, with annual sales exceeding 1.71 million vehicles.

