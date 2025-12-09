Sharon Khoury Carroll Releases Heartwarming Children’s Book YES I CAN

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Delightful Story About Practice, Patience, and Believing in YourselfNow Available Worldwide on AmazonSharon Khoury Carroll is excited to announce the release of her beautifully written and inspiring new children’s book, YES I CAN, now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. This uplifting story is created especially for young readers who are learning about confidence perseverance , and believing in themselves.YES I CAN follows the journey of a young girl who dreams of mastering her ballet turn. Like many children, she faces moments of self-doubt and frustration when things don’t go perfectly the first time. But with gentle encouragement, practice, and determination, she begins to discover an important truth: with effort and belief, she is capable of more than she imagined.Told in a warm, child-friendly voice and paired with positive messaging, the book teaches:– The importance of practice and dedication– How to handle mistakes without giving up– That dreams take time, patience, and consistency– That confidence grows the more we tryThis story is perfect for:– Young children learning new skills– Kids building emotional resilience– Parents and teachers looking for motivational stories– Any child who needs a reminder that “I can do it!”Sharon’s book blends encouragement with a relatable real-life experience many children face when trying something new, falling, and trying again. It helps young readers feel seen, supported, and empowered while enjoying a charming and heartfelt story.Early readers are praising YES I CAN for its simplicity, heart, and its ability to speak directly to children who are learning to believe in themselves. It is a wonderful addition to any home library, classroom, or gift collection.About the Author:Sharon Khoury Carroll is passionate about creating meaningful stories that help children grow emotionally, build confidence, and understand their own potential. Through her writing, she hopes to encourage young readers everywhere to keep practising, keep dreaming, and never give up.For interviews, school visits, media inquiries, or collaboration requests, Sharon is available through her Amazon author page.

