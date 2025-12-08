Charleston Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Weapons and Drugs Charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jaidan Latrell Alexander, 26, of Ladson, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Evidence presented in court showed that Alexander obtained multiple firearms through a straw purchasing scheme involving a family member, despite being prohibited from possessing firearms because of his prior criminal convictions. Investigators also recovered social media evidence showing that Alexander was actively involved in narcotics distribution, and he was arrested several times while armed.

According to court records, on April 13, 2023, Alexander exchanged gunfire outside his Ladson apartment during an attempted robbery. A later search of the apartment uncovered firearms, illegal drugs, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.

On Aug. 30, 2024, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Alexander at his residence and executed a search warrant. Inside, they found additional firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drug-distribution tools including scales, vacuum sealers, and packaging materials, and more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana.

United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks sentenced Alexander to 10 years imprisonment to be followed by five years of court ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

