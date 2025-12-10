Schlosshotel Fiss Announces New Family & Wellbeing Experiences for the 25/26 Ski Season

Schlosshotel Fiss Outside Schlosshotel Fiss Logo Schlosshotel Fiss Skiing Schlosshotel Fiss Wellness 4 Schlosshotel Fiss Family Activities 2

New Kids Club Debuts for Ski Season and Biohacking Wellness Week Launches in March

TYROL, AUSTRIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schlosshotel Fiss , a five-star family-friendly resort offering wellbeing, skiing, and gourmet experiences in the Tyrol region in western Austria, announces the debut of its redesigned SHF Kids Club , a new Biohacking Wellness Week, and winter programming for the 2025/26 winter ski season. Schlosshotel Fiss sits on the slopes of Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in the heart of the Austrian Alps, situated at an altitude of 1,438 meters (4,717 ft) in the sunny village of Fiss. The hotel boasts 135 rooms and suites with sweeping mountain views, elevator-to-slope ski-in/ski-out access, a 53,820 sq. ft. SHF Spa, and the Michelin-starred à la carte Beef Club, which received 17 points by Gault&Millau in 2025. This second generation family-run, Michelin Key–awarded hotel embodies effortless luxury and mountain spirit, inviting everyone from families to couples to experience the Austrian Alps at their most refined in true comfort.Family Offerings:Open December 2025, the completely redesigned SHF Kids Club is a magical and enchanting place for children ages two and older, inviting them to discover unique play areas including a magic forest, Monti’s Cave, climbing and cuddling corners, reading spots, and activities including painting, crafting, and baking. Playful, curious, and full of imagination, the new mascot Monti the Mountain Crystal is the heart and soul of the new SHF Kids Club, and embodies the spirit of Schlosshotel Fiss, a place where family moments sparkle and imagination knows no bounds. Inspired by the mountain crystals of the Tyrolean Alps, Monti symbolizes creativity, light, and discovery. He guides children through a magical world where nature meets design, encouraging them to explore, create, and dream. Using warm, natural materials and an aesthetic inspired by the surrounding alpine environment the design brings the mountains and forests into the hotel interior. This is a special destination within the hotel, where architecture, design and programming work together to create a unique environment that is an integral part of the hotel’s premium family offering. A family cinema, Teens Club, and kids gourmet cuisine make Schlosshotel Fiss the ultimate family winter vacation. Berta’s Kinderland, one of the largest and most renowned children's ski areas, adds even more to the experience.Key SHF Kids Club Features & Highlights:- Entrance “Enchanted Forest”: The Kids Club entry transforms into a forest-inspired space with soft green hues, plush carpets, cozy fabrics, and a welcoming atmosphere.- Chill Area & Reading Corners: A playhouse zone to crawl through, doll corners, reading nooks, a TV zone for evening film nights (with supervised cinema once per week).- Monti’s Cave & Creative Zone: A dynamic space for crafting, playing, building, cooking and role-play, including a slide, children’s kitchen, toy-car parking garage, climbing area, and quiet corners for crafting and storytelling too.- Design & Ambience: A natural color palette (green, terracotta, red, blue), stone elements, warm wood, modern yet rooted in nature. The space combines childlike fantasy with a high level of design quality.- Family-friendly, every age covered: Starting from two years old, families can enjoy togetherness while each child finds suitable stimulation.Wellbeing Activities:From March 22-27, 2026, Schlosshotel Fiss is offering a new Biohacking Week event. With a goal of achieving holistic health and an enhanced quality of life, this intense and energizing event includes daily guided ice bathing sessions, breathwork and longevity days geared toward living healthier longer. The event focuses on measurable benefits for a stronger immune system, faster muscle recovery and reduced soreness after sports. Guests can look forward to inspiring workshops and insights to improve overall wellbeing. With an extensive spa and wellness area spanning over 53,820 sq. ft., including the adult spa, family spa, Aqua Monte Waterworld and Splash Waterworld, Schlosshotel Fiss stands out for its exceptional service and exclusive facilities, with separate adults-only and family areas. This unique family spa allows children to enjoy the relaxation zones, the family mountain crystal steam room and the Finnish kids’ sauna in bathrobes and enjoy massages, scrubs and treatments that help boost immunity and improve concentration and sleep disorders.Winter Programming:A winter vacation in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis includes memorable mountain panoramas, enchanting snowscapes, and unforgettable memories. The Tyrolean Alps are considered one of the best skiing resorts in the world with unrivaled powder. In addition to skiing, guests can enjoy snow bikes, sledding, snowshoe hikes, ski-touring, winter hikes, cross-country skiing, and toboggan rides. Throughout the season the town comes alive with exciting events. At ‘Magic Ladis’ at Laudeck Castle, riveting drama and glowing fire shows awaken the spirit of days gone by celebrating myths and legends. During ‘Adventure Night’ in Serfaus there is a thrilling show of music, dancing and acrobatics. At ‘Nightflow’ in Fiss, the legendary show in the Alps, visitors can enjoy performances by dancers, acrobats, and ski professionals combined with culinary delights provided by the Möseralm and Sonnenburg restaurants and the Nightflow VIP Lounge.Winter rates for the 25/26 season at Schlosshotel Fiss start at €774 per night, including Luxury Board.For more information visit www.schlosshotel-fiss.com About Schlosshotel Fiss:Set high in the Tyrolean Alps at 1,438 meters (4,717 ft), Schlosshotel Fiss is a five-star, family-owned retreat where alpine elegance meets authentic Austrian warmth. Since opening in 1991, the hotel has offered direct ski-in/ski-out access to the 59,000 acres of slopes that define the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region in addition to hiking, biking in the summer months. Its 135 rooms and suites frame sweeping mountain views, while the 53,820 sq. ft. SHF Spa, including an Adults-only Spa, Family Spa, Aqua Monte Waterworld, and Splash Waterworld, create space for both serenity and play. The hotel’s “Luxury Board” dining concept highlights gourmet, locally inspired cuisine, while its à la carte Beef Club boasts one Michelin Star. Building on these achievements, Schlosshotel Fiss has also been awarded one Michelin Key for outstanding hospitality and will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026. For more information, visit: www.schlosshotel-fiss.com

