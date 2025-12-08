FTC Announces Workshop on Age Verification Technologies

The Federal Trade Commission will hold a workshop on January 28, 2026, to discuss a range of issues related to age verification and estimation technologies, which can help companies obtain age information of potential visitors to websites and other online services.

The workshop will bring together researchers, academics, industry representatives, consumer advocates, government regulators, and others to discuss topics including:

why age verification matters;

age verification and estimation tools;

navigating the regulatory contours of age verification;

how to deploy age verification more widely; and

the interplay between age verification technologies and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule.

The workshop will be held online and in person at the FTC’s Constitution Center at 400 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20024. Additional information about the event, including information about the webcast, will be posted to the event page in the coming weeks.