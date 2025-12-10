Mike Schnaare Elected to Board of Directors of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis

SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis partners with donors and leaders to further SSM Health’s commitment to dignity, compassion, and exceptional care. Mike Schnaare is a nationally recognized architect and leader in healthcare design. As President of Lawrence Group, he leads a practice that generates more than $40 million in annual revenue overseeing nationally awarded projects and complex healthcare developments. SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis provides funding support to a variety of programs and initiatives that stabilize, support, and strengthen our greater St. Louis region.

Veteran healthcare design leader chosen to help advance mission-driven innovation, expand community impact, and support exceptional care

I have long admired SSM Health’s commitment to faith-driven, patient-centered care...” — Mike Schnaare, AIA, NCARB, SSM Health Foundation Board Member

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis is pleased to announce the election of Mike Schnaare, AIA, NCARB , President of Lawrence Group, to its Board of Trustees. Schnaare, a nationally recognized architect and leader in healthcare design, joins the organization at a moment of significant growth and opportunity for the Foundation and the broader SSM Health mission in the St. Louis region.Schnaare brings more than 30 years of design leadership experience, with a distinguished career shaping healing environments across the country. As President of Lawrence Group, he leads a multidisciplinary practice that generates more than $40 million in annual revenue and oversees transformative projects in healthcare, civic, academic, and commercial sectors. His portfolio includes nationally awarded projects and complex healthcare developments, including the new Health First Cape Canaveral Replacement Hospital, currently one of Lawrence Group’s largest endeavors.“Serving on the SSM Health Foundation Board is an incredible honor,” said Mike Schnaare. “I have long admired SSM Health’s commitment to faith-driven, patient-centered care, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees and the outstanding Foundation leadership to advance health equity, strengthen our institutions, and serve the most vulnerable among us. It’s a privilege to help build on a legacy that began with five courageous sisters over 150 years ago.”With a strong belief in collaboration and visionary planning, Schnaare is known for uniting diverse stakeholders, aligning resources with mission-driven goals, and championing design that enhances human connection. His leadership will support the Foundation’s key priorities, including behavioral health, cancer care, education, community health initiatives, and expanding access to exceptional care throughout the St. Louis region.“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Schnaare to the SSM Health Foundation Board,” said Craig T. Chindemi, CFRE, Vice President of Philanthropy for SSM Health’s Missouri-Illinois Region. “Mike’s decades of experience in designing healing environments, paired with his deep understanding of the communities we serve, will be an invaluable asset. His commitment to our mission and his passion for improving health outcomes align perfectly with our work to advance compassionate, high-quality care for all at our seven local hospitals.”As a trustee of the Foundation, Mike Schnaare will help guide philanthropic strategy, engage community partners and donors, and support the overall mission of SSM Health. The SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis exists to extend the healing legacy of its founding sisters and make high-quality care accessible to all.Founded on the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis partners with donors and leaders to further SSM Health’s commitment to dignity, compassion, and exceptional care. Schnaare’s appointment strengthens the Foundation’s ability to meet evolving community needs with innovation and purpose.About SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisSSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for our seven local hospitals including: SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a desire to heal those in need, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org/stl

