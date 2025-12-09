Visium Technologies Enters $1.3 Trillion AI Market with TruContext—The First Fully Transparent Agentic AI Platform

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Proprietary platform eliminates AI hallucinations and delivers verifiable intelligence for defense, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:VISM)

We're pioneering a new category of transparent, accountable AI focused on cyber, infrastructure, smart cities, and national security. Visium is at the forefront of the next generation of enterprise AI” — Mark Lucky

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM), a leader in data intelligence, today announced its bold pivot and transformation into a pure-play artificial intelligence (AI) company, launching the next generation of mission-critical intelligence and positioning itself at the vanguard of one of the fastest-growing technology sectors globally. According to IDC, spending on AI, especially agentic AI, will reach around $1.3 trillion by 2029. Visium is now positioned to capture significant market share by deploying proprietary solutions in the high-margin AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) market.Central to this transformation is TruContext™, Visium’s flagship platform now enhanced with next-generation Agentic AI capabilities. Unlike traditional AI that simply analyzes data, Agentic AI can independently reason, plan, and execute complex tasks, acting as a trusted partner to human operators. The TruContext approach solves the “Hallucination” problem which is common with traditional analytics or generic LLMs. TruContext’s unique architecture grounds AI decisions in verifiable facts, offering the "glass box" transparency and audit trails required by highly regulated sectors like defense and utilities."Today marks a defining moment in Visium's evolution. We have fundamentally transformed our company to address one of the most critical challenges facing organizations worldwide—the need for AI that they can actually trust in their most critical operations," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "For too long, AI has been a black box that organizations deploy with crossed fingers, hoping it won't hallucinate or make unexplainable decisions. With TruContext, we're not just launching a product — we're pioneering a new category of transparent, accountable AI built for alignment with human and organizational intent, designed for the high-stakes environments where lives, infrastructure, and national security are on the line. This transformation positions Visium at the forefront of the next generation of enterprise AI, where explainability isn't a feature — it's the foundation"This groundbreaking advancement is powered by Visium's team of world-class technologists, who bring decades of deep experience in AI, machine learning, and graph-based systems to the table. Their expertise in developing scalable AI solutions has been instrumental in evolving TruContext from a robust analytics platform into a fully agentic powerhouse, ensuring that Visium not only leads in innovation but also delivers reliable, human-centered intelligence for the most demanding applications.Agentic AI at the Core of TruContextPowered by agentic AI and graph technology, Visium’s proprietary platform, TruContext, enables organizations to:• Simulate human-level reasoning to identify complex patterns and emerging risks in real time.• Execute autonomous decisions with full explainability and audit trails for high-stakes, regulated environments.• Maintain end-to-end transparency and accountability across all AI operations.• Scale seamlessly from single sites to global deployments across industries such as defense, smart cities, and critical infrastructure.• Integrate machine learning and MLOps for continuous model improvementTruContext leverages graph analytics, MITRE ATT&CK–aligned models, and advanced visualization to reveal relationships, attack paths, and mission dependencies that traditional siloed tools miss. The platform ingests and normalizes data from cyber tools, OT systems, IoT devices, and cloud services, creating a single pane of glass for threat detection, root-cause analysis, and predictive modeling.Powering High-Impact Use CasesVisium is expanding its AI footprint to address multi-billion-dollar addressable markets across critical sectors:• Cybersecurity & Defense: Delivering autonomous threat analysis, predictive risk modeling, and AI-assisted security operations for large enterprises and government clients. Visium's platform enables defense-grade intelligence gathering and zero-trust security architectures.• Public Safety & Smart Cities: Integrating real-time feeds from surveillance, emergency dispatch, and traffic management to predict emerging threats and optimize resource allocation while respecting civil liberties.• Industrial IoT & Critical Infrastructure: Providing predictive analytics and early warning systems for utilities, energy, and transportation.• Supply Chain Integrity: Ensuring AI-driven traceability for critical minerals and rare earth elements.New Website & Growth StrategyComplementing this strategic shift, Visium has launched a new website that showcases the company’s groundbreaking AI capabilities, real-world applications, and industry recognition. The new platform at www.visiumtechnologies.com serves as the central resource for clients and partners seeking to understand how Visium's mission-critical AI is transforming industries worldwide. The website highlights key platform capabilities, case studies, thought leadership, and engagement opportunities for enterprises seeking cutting-edge AI solutions. This strategic transition opens significant opportunities for new recurring-revenue models through AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offerings and strategic partnerships with global integrators.This transformation aligns Visium with a new generation of technology companies leveraging AI to drive exponential scalability and competitive differentiation.Investors and Shareholders are invited to be added to the company’s e-mail database for future press releases and industry updates by sending an email to info@visiumtechnologies.com.About Visium Technologies, Inc.Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM) is a pure-play AI company that delivers trusted, explainable, and mission-critical intelligence. Through its proprietary TruContextTM platform, Visium transforms complex data into actionable insights for high-stakes environments such as cybersecurity, defense, smart cities, and global supply chains. Visium’s mission is to make AI safe, secure, and valuable for every organization, ensuring that the world's most important decisions are made with clarity and confidence.Safe Harbor StatementUnder the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.CONTACT:Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com +1 703-400-6392General inquiries: info@visiumtechnologies.com

