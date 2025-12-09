The Operations Edit Launches New Era of Operational Clarity

Lacy Picklo, Founder & CEO of The Operations Edit

Formerly Clarity with Lacy, the expanded firm empowers real estate and entrepreneurial growth through strategic systems.

Our mission remains to empower leaders with clarity and confidence, ensuring every client has the robust operational foundation they need to achieve sustainable growth.” — Lacy Picklo, Founder & CEO of The Operations Edit

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Operations Edit , a premier operational strategy firm, today announced its official launch, marking a significant evolution in its mission to empower real estate teams and entrepreneurs with streamlined systems and sustainable growth. Formerly operating as Clarity with Lacy, this strategic rebranding and expansion reflects the company's remarkable growth and enhanced capacity to deliver bespoke operational excellence to a broader client base.The Operations Edit specializes in transforming complex operational challenges into actionable, efficient frameworks. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including outsourced COO functions, strategic systems implementation, and meticulous business process optimization. By directly building and implementing custom infrastructures, The Operations Edit ensures every client benefits from personalized solutions designed to cultivate calm, clarity, and confident leadership."This evolution to The Operations Edit represents a significant milestone in our journey," says Lacy Picklo, Founder & CEO. "It's about expanding our capacity to serve more real estate teams and entrepreneurs who are ready to transform their daily chaos into streamlined, scalable success. Our mission remains to empower leaders with clarity and confidence, ensuring every client has the robust operational foundation they need to achieve sustainable growth."Clients consistently praise the firm's hands-on approach and tangible results. "Before partnering with The Operations Edit, our real estate team was constantly bogged down by inefficient processes," says Sarah Chen, a leading Broker-Owner. "Lacy and her team didn't just advise; they jumped in, built custom systems from the ground up, and gave us a clear roadmap. We've seen a dramatic increase in efficiency and a renewed focus on growth, all thanks to their expert guidance."With this launch, The Operations Edit is poised to redefine how growing teams and entrepreneurs experience operational clarity, delivering an unparalleled blend of strategic insight and practical implementation.To learn more about The Operations Edit and its services, please visit www.operationsedit.com About The Operations Edit:The Operations Edit is a premier operational strategy firm specializing in outsourced COO services, systems implementation, and business optimization for real estate teams and entrepreneurs. Founded by Lacy Picklo, the company delivers tailored solutions that bring clarity, structure, and sustainable growth, empowering clients to lead with confidence and efficiency. Learn More: www.operationsedit.com

