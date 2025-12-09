Ashlyn Fischer Launches 'Currently Screaming with Ashlyn' Podcast — A Behind-the-Scenes Look with Hollywood Creatives

Ashlyn Fischer, Host of Currently Screaming with Ashlyn Podcast Currently Screaming with Ashlyn Podcast Logo

New Podcast Kicks Off with Guests from Gilmore Girls, Disney Channel, and the Music Industry

I wanted to create a space where fans could engage with the people shaping the stories we see on screen, not just the stars, but the creatives making the movie and TV worlds run.” — Ashlyn Fischer, Podcast Host

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising entertainment commentator and creator Ashlyn Fischer has officially launched her new podcast, Currently Screaming with Ashlyn , a sharp, spirited dive into pop culture and the movie industry’s biggest conversations. Through unfiltered interviews and commentary, the show brings fans closer to the creative minds shaping the stories we see on screen.The first round of interviews features a dynamic mix of talent from across the entertainment industry, from beloved Gilmore Girls crew members and Disney Channel alumni to singer-songwriters, directors, and camera operators. These candid, often hilarious conversations pull back the curtain on what it’s really like to work in Hollywood, from building a career to navigating viral culture.“I wanted to create a space where fans could engage with the people shaping the stories we see on screen, not just the stars, but the creatives making the movie and TV worlds run,” says Fischer. “We talk about everything from career journeys to cultural shifts, and how entertainment keeps evolving right before our eyes.”Since its debut, Currently Screaming has already spotlighted names such as Stan Zimmerman (Gilmore Girls, The Golden Girls), Valerie Campbell (Gilmore Girls, This Is Us), and Paul Fischer, whose camera work has appeared in productions like Austin Powers, America’s Next Top Model, and Nightmare on Elm Street.Listeners can expect a blend of humor, insight, and heartfelt storytelling in every episode. From the quirks of life on set to the creative challenges of storytelling in 2025, Currently Screaming captures the pulse of pop culture with honesty and flair.As the show gains traction, Ashlyn is expanding her guest list and developing companion video content for YouTube and social media, creating a growing hub for fans who love film, TV, and the creative process.Currently Screaming with Ashlyn is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube . Follow along for upcoming guest announcements and behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram and TikTok.About Currently Screaming with AshlynCurrently Screaming with Ashlyn is a pop culture and entertainment podcast created and hosted by Ashlyn Fischer, offering a candid, witty, and unfiltered look at the creative forces behind film, television, and music. Each episode features interviews with actors, writers, directors, producers, and behind-the-scenes talent, uncovering the real stories, lessons, and laughter that shape Hollywood. With a fresh perspective and a devoted community of fans, Currently Screaming is quickly becoming a go-to listen for anyone who loves a smart, fun, and authentic take on the entertainment world. For more information, visit www.currentlyscreamingwithashlyn.com or follow @currentlyscreaming on Instagram and TikTok.To learn more about Currently Screaming with Ashlyn, visit www.currentlyscreamingwithashlyn.com

Behind the Costumes of Gilmore Girls ft. Valerie Campbell on Currently Screaming with Ashlyn Podcast

