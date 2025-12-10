Azira Launches New Solution Bringing Enterprise-Grade Data to Smaller Hotel Operators

Hotel Comparison Reports use mobility data to help regional hotels understand guests, benchmark competitors, and identify growth opportunities.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azira , a global consumer insights platform, today launched its Hotel Comparison Report , a privacy-first, AI-powered analytics solution designed to help regional and mid-market hotels, resorts, and hospitality agencies better understand their guests, benchmark against competitors, and uncover actionable market growth opportunities. The Report, built on Azira’s global mobility ecosystem, with 13 trillion mobility signals, 43 million points of interest, and coverage across 44 countries, makes location and visitation insights accessible to marketing and guest-relationship decision makers who often lack the in-house resources for high-level analytics.Independent and regional hospitality operators have long faced a data gap. While enterprise-level insights exist, access and internal expertise are limited. Azira’s Hotel Comparison Report closes that gap by translating large-scale mobility and visitation signals into digestible, decision-ready reporting, equipping lean teams with an understanding of their competitors and recommendations to compete more effectively.“Hospitality marketing leaders are constantly balancing brand consistency, performance, and cost efficiency, yet too much media spend still goes toward broad targeting based on assumptions rather than evidence,” said Austin Brown, Director of Strategy at Tambourine. “Azira’s Hotel Comparison Report shifts targeting to an evidence-based, guest-behavior-driven strategy by zeroing in on the markets already producing for your comp set and getting your message in front of those same travelers before they book again, giving our clients a clear advantage over their competitors.”The Hotel Comparison Report provides robust guest analytics, covering demographics, travel patterns, and top drive and fly origin markets, to show who is visiting and what they value most. It pairs these insights with competitive-set analytics, providing a clear view of market position relative to key competitors. Built-in AI agents then analyze the competitive picture to identify strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities, delivering tactical recommendations for audience targeting and positioning to increase market share. Every report is reviewed by an analyst to ensure quality.“The Hotel Comparison Report is built to democratize actionable location intelligence, giving every hospitality decision-maker, regardless of size, the power to grow smarter, faster, and more confidently,” said Gladys Kong, CEO at Azira. “Our unique AI agents review and analyze each report, highlighting strengths and weaknesses, and provide tactical recommendations teams can immediately act on. It’s built for teams that need answers and solutions, not another dashboard.”The launch of the Hotel Comparison Report builds on Azira’s recent leadership additions, strengthening the company’s push to advance AI integration and privacy-first data innovation. Hotels and hospitality agencies interested in leveraging Azira’s Hotel Comparison Report can learn more here About AziraAzira LLC, a global consumer insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. With a profound commitment to partnership, trust, and transparency, combined with decades of expertise in consumer behavioral analytics, Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence, and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services, and media. A global company, Azira is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, and Sydney. Learn more at azira.com.

