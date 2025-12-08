Michigan Auto Law Launches 12 Days of Giving Social Media Campaign to Support Michigan Families This Holiday Season

The Law Firm Continues Its "People Over Everything" Tradition Through Daily Gift Card Giveaways - Now Accepting Entries

This is another way we can give back whether someone needs help putting food on the table, purchasing household necessities, or covering holiday gifts, we hope these giveaways provide a little relief.” — Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the state’s largest law firm exclusively dedicated to helping people injured in motor vehicle accidents, is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to putting People Over Everything with the launch of its holiday giveaway social media campaign Running now through December 24, 2025, the initiative aims to brighten the holidays for 12 Michigan residents by gifting them a $150 Gift Card (winner's choice of Amazon or Meijer). Each day from December 13 through December 24, one winner will be announced daily across Michigan Auto Law's social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, BlueSky, and Threads.Michigan Auto Law's People Over Everything philosophy is the foundation for everything they do, providing Michiganders with unmatched attention, communication, and compassion inside and outside of the courtroom. “For more than five decades our mission has been simple, put People Over Everything,” stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. “This campaign is another way we can give back during a season that can be financially difficult for many families. Whether someone needs help putting food on the table, purchasing household necessities, or covering holiday gifts, we hope these giveaways provide a little relief."Michigan Auto Law is deeply invested in strengthening communities across Michigan, with the belief that being present, supportive, and actively involved in the neighborhoods they serve are just as important as fighting for justice. The firm supports numerous initiatives, including safe-driving programs, distracted driving education efforts, annual scholarships, and one of the most comprehensive legal blogs in the state, dedicated to improving safety for all Michigan drivers.The holiday initiative builds on the firm's successful Thanksgiving social media campaign, which provided $100 Meijer Gift Cards to help families put more food on their holiday tables. Michigan Auto Law is also offering Michiganders the chance to discover local restaurants and unforgettable experiences through a series of monthly social media giveaways. These opportunities are designed to encourage residents to explore their neighborhoods and enjoy unique experiences within their communities.Michigan Auto Law represents clients statewide with offices in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Farmington Hills, Flint, Sterling Heights, and Traverse City.To learn more about Michigan Auto Law and to check out their resources visit, www.MichiganAutoLaw.com and be sure to follow them on social media.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MichiganAutoLaw/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_autolaw/ Linked In – https://www.linkedin.com/company/michiganautolaw/ YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/michiganautolaw/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@autolaw BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/michiganautolaw.bsky.social Treads - https://www.threads.com/@_autolaw/ For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

