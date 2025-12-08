Bryan Trembath & Charles Palasick Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Trembath and Charles Palasick, cofounders of Veterans Decks and U.S. military veterans, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how discipline, family values, perseverance, and military service shaped their journey from early struggles to successful business ownership.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, Trembath and Palasick explore how accountability, grit, and integrity became the backbone of Veterans Decks. They break down how embracing failure, leading with empathy, and staying rooted in service have fueled their growth and strengthened their community impact.“Success is built on hard work, discipline, empathy, and the drive to never back down,” said Trembath.“You are going to fail — and that’s okay. What matters is getting back at it,” said Palasick.Their episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/bryan-trembath-and-charles-palasick

