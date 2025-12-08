Submit Release
Michael Calderon to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Calderon, Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Gator Crane Service of Tampa Bay, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a resilient local brand, leading in high-stakes construction environments, and standing out in a saturated market.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In his episode, Calderon will explore what it really takes to grow and modernize a long-standing crane service in today’s competitive landscape. He breaks down how disciplined leadership, clear branding, and old-school common sense can fuel sustainable growth and customer trust.

Viewers will walk away with practical lessons on owning their decisions, managing pressure, and turning small, consistent steps into big results.

“Running a business isn’t easy, but it isn’t rocket science—it’s about common sense, integrity, and doing what you say you’ll do,” said Calderon.

Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/michael-calderon.

