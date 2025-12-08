OpenLight Appoints Natalija Filipovic to Accelerate Growth and Photonics Leadership

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight , a leader in custom Photonic Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (PASIC) chip design and manufacturing based on heterogeneous integration, has appointed Natalija Filipovic as its Director of Marketing and Sales Operations.Natalija has over 30 years of experience in the photonics sector and joins from Lumentum, where she was instrumental in positioning the company as an industry leader. Her appointment is a strategic hiring and was a priority for OpenLight CEO Adam Carter following the completion of OpenLight’s Series A funding in August."The company is scaling rapidly and this was a key role to fill so we are delighted to have Natalija onboard,” said Adam Carter, OpenLight CEO. “She has a phenomenal track record when it comes to boosting brand awareness and improving customer engagement: from product launches and analyst messaging, to digital marketing and investor relations.”“Photonics is evolving faster now than at any point of the three decades I’ve been in the industry,” said Natalija Filipovic, OpenLight’s Director of Marketing and Sales Operations. “OpenLight is uniquely positioned and will be a key player as the industry grows. Following the Series A funding, there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re in the very fortunate position of having a great platform, an outstanding team, and world-class technology to be working with as we turn our technical leadership into revenue growth."Natalija’s appointment is effective immediately. For further information on OpenLight and its PASIC design and manufacturing offering visit openlightphotonics.com.

