My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School Announces Launch of 2026 Enrolment Period

Walnut Creek, California – My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School, a leading Spanish immersion preschool in Walnut Creek, CA, is excited to announce the official launch of enrollment for its 2026 Preschool, Kindergarten, and Summer Camp programs.

Located in the heart of Walnut Creek, California, the licensed preschool and kindergarten center offers a unique 100% Spanish Immersion Curriculum to help students learn the Spanish language and culture while developing key academic and social skills. From math and science to art and social studies, passionate teachers provide a variety of activities and resources to keep students engaged and stimulated. With limited spaces available across its programs, My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School welcomes students of all backgrounds and abilities to secure their spot today.

“At My Spanish Village, we believe that language learning is most effective when it is integrated into a child’s daily life. Our innovative curriculum helps children develop strong language skills while building cultural competence and global awareness,” said a spokesperson for My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School. “By immersing our students in the Spanish language, we give them the tools to succeed in today’s diverse world.”

Understanding that every child is unique and learns in their own way, My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School keeps classes very small to ensure each student receives the attention they deserve in a fully immersive program. Experienced teachers use hands-on activities and creative teaching methods to engage and challenge students, with the ultimate goal of instilling basic reading, writing, and math skills by age 4.

Combining expert child care with a variety of activities and resources, the kindergarten in Walnut Creek provides a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for little ones, laying a strong foundation for social and academic learning to help equip them with the confidence and tools to succeed throughout their educational journey.

The summer camp at My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School is also available at the school’s Pleasant Hill, CA location and offers sunny days filled with crafts, sports, science, art, and cooking, all while learning Spanish. The day care summer schedule includes a variety of classes and activities that inspire creativity, language growth, and joyful learning.

My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School invites parents to browse its website to learn more about its Walnut Creek Preschool, kindergarten, and summer camp today.

About My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School

My Spanish Village Walnut Creek – Spanish Preschool & Kindergarten School was founded by Ita Perez in 2006 to provide families in Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek, California, with a Preschool, Kindergarten, and Summer Camp Immersion Program in 100% Spanish, with a daily age-appropriate curriculum. Focusing on providing a strong foundation for children to learn socially and academically, My Spanish Village Pleasant Hill – Preschool & Kindergarten School delivers specialist bilingual education and summer camps.

