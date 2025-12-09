Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Expected Cagr For The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a substantial increase in the size of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. The growth is set to continue, with projections indicating that the market will increase from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $1.93 billion in 2025, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased funding, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditures, a rapidly growing elderly population, and economic growth in emerging markets.

In the coming years, the market size for antisense & RNAi therapeutics is predicted to undergo swift expansion, reaching $3.11 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Factors influencing this projected growth include augmented healthcare accessibility, increasing incidences of cancer, and heightened demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Noteworthy trends forecasted for this period encompass intensified research and development efforts in RNA therapeutics for rare diseases, the application of nanoparticles, the advancement of novel and enhanced antisense and RNAi therapeutics, alongside collaborations with different companies to propel product innovation and revenue growth.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market?

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to see increased demand due to the escalating occurrence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases. Gene suppression practices, such as RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides, are being employed to treat various neurodegenerative conditions by mending defective genes. In January 2024, as per a report issued by the American Heart Association, a US-based group, there was a 4.0% increase from the previous year in the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular diseases, reaching 233.3 per 100,000. Consequently, the increasing incidence of multiple neurodegenerative and infectious diseases is likely to boost the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.

Which Players Dominate The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics include:

• Biogen Inc.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Moderna Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

• Acuitas Therapeutics

• Adhera Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market?

To stay competitive in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics marketplace, notable companies are increasingly adopting strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships. Such initiatives present an arrangement where two or more companies aim to reach a mutual goal or target. For example, in January 2023, Orbit Discovery Limited, a US-based firm that offers peptide discovery services, entered into a partnership with UK-based SanegeneBio Inc., a company dedicated to producing novel RNAi-based drugs. This partnership is intended to identify tissue-specific RNA therapeutics delivery for efficient gene knockdown, thereby advancing the development of RNAi therapeutics. Included in this collaboration are hit identification and cell-based internalizing studies. Sanegene retains the option to build on hits originating from the screening process, utilizing Orbit's distinctive technology for fast peptide lead discovery. Orbit Discovery's exclusive peptide display engine allows for the screening of extensive peptide libraries, facilitating quicker identification of relevant peptide leads through affinity and functional screening.

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The antisense & rnai therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

2) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Other Delivery Methods

3) By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Indications

Subsegments:

1) By RNA Interference (RNAi): Small Interfering RNA (siRNA), Short Hairpin RNA (shRNA), Dicer-substrate siRNA, MicroRNA (miRNA) Based Therapeutics

2) By Antisense RNA: Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs), Morpholino Oligomers, Locked Nucleic Acids (LNAs), Gapmer Antisense Oligonucleotides

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for antisense & RNAi therapeutics. The anticipated growth status is also considered in this regional report. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

