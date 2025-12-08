Saudi Water Authority Awarded Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Water Innovation Oasis at IDWS 2025

Saudi Water Authority Awarded Guinness World Record

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Water Authority (SWA) today announced a landmark global achievement during the opening of the Innovation-Driven Water Sustainability Conference & Awards (IDWS 2025) in Jeddah.SWA has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for operating the largest water innovation oasis in the world, a milestone that reinforces the Kingdom’s leadership in desalination, advanced water technologies, and sustainable water management.This recognition highlights Saudi Arabia’s expanding regional and international role in shaping the future of water innovation, driven by national priorities, long-term investment in infrastructure, and a commitment to scientific excellence and digital transformation.The award joins a growing list of Guinness titles earned by SWA for its breakthroughs in desalination, energy efficiency, and strategic water systems, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as one of the world’s most influential contributors to water innovation.The announcement was made on the opening day of IDWS 2025 in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, global utility leaders, technology pioneers, investors, universities, and international research institutions. This diverse coalition gathers at IDWS to address the world’s most urgent water challenges, exchange data-driven solutions, and accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies.SWA representatives emphasized that this global record reflects the Kingdom’s deep commitment to water security through advanced research and innovation. The facility provides a cutting-edge environment for critical activities, including:Next-generation desalination testing and certificationDevelopment of treatment technologies and brine management solutionsOptimization of municipal and industrial water systems using AI and digital twinsAccelerating commercialization, scaling, and market deployment of breakthrough innovationsAt the heart of this achievement is the Rabigh Innovation Oasis, the world’s largest water research center, spanning 33,395.88 square meters and proudly developed by SWA. By accelerating applied innovation, the Oasis enables government entities, utilities, and private-sector partners to reduce operational pressures, enhance resource efficiency, and speed up the deployment of advanced solutions aligned with the Kingdom’s long-term water strategy.IDWS 2025 runs for three days, bringing together more than 10,000 participants, 170 international speakers, over 85 exhibitors, 24 startups, and 60 investors, alongside multi-sector workshops, a high-level conference program, and the Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW). Delegations from more than 139 countries are participating to advance collaboration in desalination, reuse, loss reduction, digital water networks, and resilient infrastructure.Guinness World Records’ confirmation of this achievement underscores the strategic value of IDWS as a platform that unites governments, scientific innovation, and industry to drive scalable solutions for both current and future water needs.– END –

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.