Uncover Hidden Risks Using IBN Tech's Automated Penetration Testing and Grey Box Assessments

Achieve continuous security validation with IBN Technologies' automated penetration testing integrated into DevOps pipelines and compliance frameworks.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The need for effective, scalable security testing grows as cyber threats change quickly and businesses extend their digital footprints into cloud and hybrid settings. One crucial option is automated penetration testing , which allows for ongoing vulnerability discovery without the constraints of manual procedures. IBN Technologies combines AI-driven techniques with professional oversight to incorporate advanced automated penetration testing into its vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services. The increasing demand for regular, thorough evaluations that keep up with threat landscapes and development cycles is addressed by this method.Protect your business from emerging cyber threats.schedule a free consultation with the experts today- https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cybersecurity/ Challenges Solved by Automated Penetration Testing1. Manual testing constraints limit frequency and coverage in fast-paced DevOps pipelines.2. Cloud infrastructure complexity demands specialized cloud pen testing beyond traditional methods.3. Resource-intensive reporting delays remediation and executive decision-making.4. Partial visibility into business logic flaws and authentication weaknesses in web applications.5. Compliance requirements for regular, documented security validations across dynamic environments.6. Scaling penetration testing for large asset inventories without proportional cost increases.IBN Technologies' Automated Penetration Testing SolutionIBN Technologies delivers enterprise-grade automated penetration testing enhanced by certified expertise and hybrid methodologies:1. Specializes in cloud pen testing targeting AWS, Azure, and multi-cloud configurations with automated exploit chains.2. Combines automation with grey box penetration testing for deeper insights into authenticated scenarios.3. Generates executive-ready pen test reports with prioritized risks, remediation roadmaps, and compliance mappings.4. Certified engineers holding CEH, OSCP credentials ensure methodology alignment with NIST, OWASP, and PCI-DSS.5. Customizable testing cadences integrate seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines for shift-left security.Benefits of Automated Penetration TestingOrganizations leveraging IBN Technologies' automated penetration testing achieve 10x faster vulnerability discovery while maintaining manual test accuracy. Cloud pen testing uncovers misconfigurations early, preventing costly breaches. Comprehensive pen test reports accelerate remediation by 60% through clear prioritization. Grey box penetration testing validates access controls and business logic, reducing false positives by 80%. This scalable approach delivers continuous security assurance without expanding internal teams.The Essential Role of Automated Penetration TestingScalable security testing is essential as attack surfaces grow and software delivery quickens. Automated penetration testing is now a vital requirement for businesses looking to quickly secure innovation. Leading this transition is IBN Technologies, which combines state-of-the-art automation with in-depth knowledge of cloud pen testing, grey box penetration testing, and actionable pen test findings. Organizations may quickly discover risks, minimize manual labor, and ensure compliance across environments by automating common operations. IBN Technologies ensures that security doesn't impede innovation by assisting companies in maintaining strong, proactive security postures. IBN Technologies provides thorough, real-time insights on web application security, cloud environments, and internal networks, enabling companies to strengthen their digital assets and grow safely while they adjust to changing dangers.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ 2. VCISO services- https://www.ibntech.com/vciso-services/ About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

