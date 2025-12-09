Travel Vaccines Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Travel Vaccines Market?

In the past few years, there has been a marked expansion in the market size of travel vaccines. The market, which is valued at $4.73 billion in 2024, is anticipated to rise to $5.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The historical growth of the market has been driven by factors such as an upsurge in international travel, governmental health measures for travelers, the worldwide spread of diseases, an increase in traveler awareness, and the growth of the travel and tourism industry.

Anticipations indicate that there will be significant expansion in the travel vaccines market in the upcoming years. The market is expected to reach a total value of $7.36 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The predicted growth during the forecasting period is attributed to the increased rate of business travel, the emergence of infectious diseases, governmental rules and entrance requirements, the mounting demand for unusual travel destinations, and partnerships between government bodies and pharmaceutical firms. Expected trends during the prediction phase includes customized vaccine strategies, market extension to non-endemic regions, use of digital health technology, regulatory backing, rapid approvals, and inventive advancements.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Travel Vaccines Market?

The growth of the travel vaccine market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in travel and tourism. Travel and tourism essentially imply the transfer of people or things, encompassing vehicles like trains, boats, planes and other transport methods, across different distant geographical locations. Travel vaccines are beneficial for tourists and travelers, safeguarding their health and well-being during overseas trips. For example, in January 2023, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), an intergovernmental body promoting tourism based in Spain, reported that over 900 million tourists ventured overseas in 2022, twice the figure of 2021 and still 63% above pre-pandemic levels. Thus, the uptick in travel and tourism is fueling the expansion of the travel vaccine market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Travel Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Travel Vaccines include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sanofi SA

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Biological E. Limited

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Novavax Inc.

• Emergent BioSolutions UK

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Travel Vaccines Market?

In the travel vaccine market, a leading trend is that of product innovation. Major industry players are creating groundbreaking vaccines to maintain their competitiveness. In a notable example from August 2022, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japanese pharmaceutical firm, received approval for QDENGA (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine) (TAK-003), from the Indonesia National Agency for Drug and Food Control. This vaccine is aimed at preventing dengue disease caused by any serotype in people aged six to 45. The efficacy of QDENGA, which continued to offer overall protection against dengue and related hospitalization three years after vaccination, proved to be unaffected by previous exposure to the disease.

What Segments Are Covered In The Travel Vaccines Market Report?

The travel vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Disease: Hepatitis A, Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus (DPT), Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles And Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Other Diseases,

2) By Composition: Mono Vaccines, Combination Vaccines

3) By Booking Channel: Online Booking, In-Person Booking

4) By Application: Domestic Travel, Outbound Travel

Subsegments:

1) By Hepatitis A: Inactivated Hepatitis A Vaccine, Combination Vaccines

2) By Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus (DPT): DTP Vaccine (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), DTaP Vaccine (Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Acellular Pertussis)

3) By Yellow Fever: Live Attenuated Yellow Fever Vaccine, Booster Dosage Vaccines

4) By Typhoid: Inactivated Typhoid Vaccine, Live Attenuated Typhoid Vaccine

5) By Hepatitis B: Recombinant Hepatitis B Vaccine, Combination Vaccines

6) By Measles And Mumps: Measles, Mumps, And Rubella (MMR) Vaccine, Measles And Rubella (MR) Vaccine

7) By Rabies: Rabies Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Rabies Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

8) By Meningococcal: Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Meningococcal B Vaccine

9) By Other Diseases: Japanese Encephalitis, Cholera, Influenza, Other Emerging Travel Vaccines

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Travel Vaccines Market?

In 2024, North America led the travel vaccines market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The travel vaccines market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

