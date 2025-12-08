Bioplastic Composites Market Anticipated Massive Growth from 2025 to 2030

Bioplastic Composites Market By Polymer

The natural polymer segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9%, supported by rising environmental awareness and increasing petrochemical costs.

The global bioplastic composites market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the rising use of petroleum-based plastics, growing consumer preference for eco-friendly materials, and the sustainable performance advantages offered by bioplastics.According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled "Bioplastic Composites Market By Fiber Type, Polymer, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the market was valued at $27.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Market DriversThe market growth is driven by:- Increasing consumption of petroleum-based plastics.- Rising consumer inclination toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials.- Excellent mechanical and biodegradable properties of bioplastics.However, the high cost associated with extraction and production remains a significant challenge. On the positive side, growing government support and sustainability-focused initiatives are expected to create new market opportunities.Segmental Highlights:-By Fiber Type:- Wood fiber composites dominated the market in 2020, accounting for ~90% of global revenue. This segment is also projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 10.6%, driven by applications across automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.By Polymer:- Synthetic polymer composites held the largest market share in 2020 (~87%) due to applications in products such as Nordic walking poles, sunglasses, and eyewear.- The natural polymer segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9%, supported by rising environmental awareness and increasing petrochemical costs.Regional Insights:- North America led the global market in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of total revenue. Growth is driven by new production facilities and supportive sustainability regulations.- Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 11.8% through 2030, fueled by heightened environmental awareness, strong PLA manufacturing presence, and favorable policy frameworks.Key Market Players:- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group- NatureWorks LLC- Corbion NV- Braskem- Owens Corning- Arkema S.A.- BASF SE- Dow- Solvay- Toray Industries, Inc.

