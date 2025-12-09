Single-Cell Omics Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2025

Single-Cell Omics Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of single-cell omics has seen a fast-paced expansion in recent years. It is projected to balloon from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The considerable growth observed in the past can be traced back to the discovery of cellular heterogeneity, the development of single-cell analysis instruments, advancements in biomedical research, characterization of the immune system, and the ascendancy of precision medicine.

In the coming years, we're likely to witness a substantial acceleration in the growth of the single-cell omics market. Projections estimate that, by 2029, the market could increase to ""$4.45 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. Factors contributing to this anticipated expansion during the forecast period include the integration with multi-omics techniques, its application in the fields of regenerative medicine, drug development and discovery, cellular therapies, immunotherapies, and adoption within clinical and diagnostic settings. In the forthcoming period, some significant trends are expected to emerge such as in vivo single-cell studies, single-cell omics application in infectious disease research, advancements in microfluidics and single-cell sorting techniques, integration of single-cell multi-omics, and progress in spatial single-cell profiling.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Single-Cell Omics Market?

The escalating incidence of cancer is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the single-cell omics market in the future. Cancer encompasses a range of diseases that can arise in almost any organ or tissue when rogue cells multiply unchecked, overstep their regular limits, and then either metastasize to other organs or infiltrate adjacent body structures. The identification of cancer-specific biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, predicting the course of the disease, and revealing new therapeutically significant targets within pre-defined clinical groups has extensively utilized single-cell omics information. For example, as per the data of the National Institutes of Health, a government agency in the United States, roughly 18.1 million people in the United States were documented as cancer survivors as of January 2022. This population is projected to rise to 22.5 million by 2032. Consequently, the surging incidence of cancer is fostering the growth of the single-cell omics market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Single-Cell Omics Market?

Major players in the Single-Cell Omics include:

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Illumina Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Single-Cell Omics Market In The Future?

The rising trend of product innovation in the single-cell omics sector is gaining considerable traction. Leading firms in the single-cell omics industry are creating novel products to ensure their market dominance. For example, Deepcell, a US firm specializing in single-cell dimension morphology analysis software, introduced the REM-I Platform in May 2023. This scalable single-cell imaging, high-dimensional analysis, and cell sorting platform offer unprecedented insights into cell biology. The REM-I Platform will open up new avenues of discovery in fields like cancer biology, stem cell biology, developmental biology, gene therapy, and functional screening, among others, thanks to the integration of single-cell imaging, sorting, and high-dimensional analysis.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Single-Cell Omics Market Growth

The single-cell omics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Single-Cell Proteomics, Single-Cell Metabolomics

2) By Technology: Cell Isolation Technologies, Sample Preparation Technologies, Analysis Of Next-Generation Sequencing

3) By Application: Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Organizations, Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Cell Genomics: Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Targeted Sequencing, Single-Cell DNA Analysis Kits

2) By Single-Cell Transcriptomics: RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq), Quantitative PCR (qPCR) For Single Cells, Single-Cell Gene Expression Analysis Kits

3) By Single-Cell Proteomics: Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics, Antibody-Based Protein Analysis, Single-Cell Protein Analysis Kits

4) By Single-Cell Metabolomics: Mass Spectrometry For Metabolites, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Metabolomics, Single-Cell Metabolite Profiling Kits

View the full single-cell omics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-omics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Single-Cell Omics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for Single-Cell Omics, with the fastest anticipated growth projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the Single-Cell Omics market includes an analysis of different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

