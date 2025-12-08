DevSecOps Consulting Accelerates in 2025 as Organizations Strengthen Agile Security

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Consulting helps organizations embed security in CI/CD pipelines, ensure compliance, and accelerate secure software delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DevSecOps market is growing rapidly as organizations face rising cyber threats, stricter regulations, and the shift to cloud and modern software architecture. Companies are seeking DevSecOps consulting services to embed security directly into development pipelines, ensure compliance, and minimize the risk of data breaches. Many organizations lack the in-house expertise to implement these complex practices effectively, making external DevSecOps consulting essential. These solutions enable teams to deliver software faster and more securely, balancing speed with robust protection.As digital transformation accelerates, the need for proactive, integrated security becomes critical. IBN Technologies helps organizations identify vulnerabilities early, maintain continuous compliance, and integrate automated security controls into CI/CD workflows. By combining expert DevSecOps consulting with process automation and monitoring, businesses can mitigate risks, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall software reliability. This approach ensures organizations can innovate confidently while maintaining trust, efficiency, and safety across their digital operations.Strengthen your DevSecOps consulting pipelines and secure software from early risks.Get a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Critical Gaps in Modern Software SecurityOrganizations today face a rapidly evolving software landscape where security must keep pace with development speed. Many struggle to integrate security seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines, manage regulatory compliance, and protect complex cloud and microservices environments. Limited in-house expertise and manual processes further increase the risk of errors, delays, and vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, sophisticated cyber threats continue to exploit these gaps, putting sensitive data and operations at risk. Addressing these challenges requires a strategic, proactive approach to DevSecOps consulting that combines automation, expert guidance, and continuous monitoring.1. Fragmented security integration leads to reactive protection.2. Lack of in-house DevSecOps expertise delays implementation.3. Evolving regulatory requirements strain IT and security teams.4. Complex cloud and microservices environments are hard to secure.5. Limited automation in CI/CD workflows increases errors and slows delivery.6. Sophisticated cyber threats exploit gaps, exposing sensitive data.Key Services Offered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech provides a comprehensive suite of DevSecOps consulting services that embed security throughout the development lifecycle, addressing prevalent operational and security challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity assessment to identify gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, producing a structured roadmap for both immediate fixes and long-term enhancements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates security scanning tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST directly into CI/CD pipelines (for example, SonarQube, Fortify, and Snyk), automating security checks while enforcing compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Ensures AWS and Azure cloud environments are fortified using policy-as-code approaches to eliminate misconfigurations and enable secure operations at scale.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers with secure coding standards, targeted training programs, and vulnerability triage workflows that deliver actionable remediation feedback.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection to support regulatory requirements including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA, significantly reducing audit preparation and overhead.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryDevSecOps consulting services have helped organizations accelerate software deployment while embedding security across every stage of the development lifecycle.1. A major financial services company redefined its development processes by incorporating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance validation directly into CI/CD pipelines.2. This integration reduced critical vulnerabilities by 40% in early development phases, cut release cycles by 30%, and enabled teams to innovate rapidly while maintaining strict security standards.Future-Ready DevSecOps for Agile GrowthAs companies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, embedding comprehensive security processes has become critical to achieving secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. Independent market research from MRFR estimates that the DevSecOps consulting market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring both the rapid growth of the sector and the widespread demand for integrated security and compliance solutions across organizations.Looking forward, organizations that implement proactive DevSecOps consulting frameworks—combining automated security checks, secure cloud operations, and developer enablement—are positioned to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats while sustaining rapid innovation. Third-party analyses indicate that these forward-looking practices enable faster release cycles, higher software reliability, and measurable reductions in vulnerabilities. By integrating continuous monitoring, automated compliance, and structured security workflows into CI/CD pipelines, businesses can confidently scale their software capabilities while maintaining operational resilience and trust in an increasingly complex digital landscape.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.