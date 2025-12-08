CTI Advocates for Greater Transparency Within the Prop-Trading Industry

City Traders Imperium is urging prop firms to adopt clearer standards and protect traders by prioritizing transparency, fairness, and real support.

When firms monetise real trading skill rather than failure, everyone wins” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As trust in the proprietary trading industry faces increasing strain, City Traders Imperium (CTI) is speaking out about the need for improved transparency and accountability throughout the sector. With a rise in questionable practices and trader grievances, CTI urges prop firms to look past aggressive marketing and unclear guidelines and prioritize long-term trader success instead.“The prop trading model should be about giving traders an opportunity to grow - not profiting from failure,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “Unfortunately, that line has been blurred by firms that prioritize evaluation fees over ethical funding.”CTI's position is a response to the increased scrutiny faced by the industry. A number of firms have been accused in recent months of hiding payout policies, manipulating rules during challenges, or operating only on simulated accounts.Finance Magnates described how a prop business vanished with more over $85 million in trader money , in one widely reported case, posing urgent concerns about control and authenticity.Additionally, traders have shared warning signs on YouTube and forums, including strict or shifting rules, delayed payouts, exaggerated claims of success, and a lack of transparency about ownership or regulation CTI places more emphasis on trader development than only capital access, in contrast to firms that heavily rely on challenge fees. Its model, which is designed to support traders in their growth and development, is based on fair evaluations, clear expectations, and consistent payouts.“We don’t believe in tricking people into funding challenges they’re set up to fail,” Najat said. “If a firm is confident in its model, it should have no problem being upfront about the details.”CTI is encouraging firms to examine their operations and communications with traders more closely. This entails establishing clear and reasonable evaluation guidelines, being transparent about profit split structures, issuing timely payouts without hidden conditions, and being upfront about whether funded accounts are real or simulated. Despite being straightforward, these standards remain elusive in a large portion of the present market.Furthermore, CTI draws attention to an industry reality many firms avoid discussing: the only long-term, viable model for proprietary trading firms is one that ethically monetises trader performance data by A-booking profitable traders.While some firms rely almost exclusively on assessment fees, resulting in a Business model based on trader churn, A-booking balances incentives between the company and its traders. Firms create real economic value by directing successful traders' strategies to actual implementation, allowing traders to expand using a model based on transparency rather than marketing hype.“When firms monetise real trading skill rather than failure, everyone wins,” Najat said. “A-booking isn’t just a technical choice; it’s the foundation of a stable prop ecosystem. It ensures firms can remain healthy without relying on endless challenge sales, and it rewards traders for performance rather than penalising them with hidden traps.”“The regulatory gaps are real. But that doesn’t excuse shady business models,” Najat added. “It’s on firms to earn trust through transparency - regulation or not.”The message from CTI to traders is equally clear: do your due diligence, ask hard questions, and don't accept vague answers. It's not innovation if a company won't tell you how it runs, where it's registered, or how it manages payouts; it's a warning sign.While doing so, the company continues to step up efforts towards its long-term vision: a healthier, more sustainable industry, where success is determined by the traders who succeed rather than by challenge fees earned.Learn more at: www.citytradersimperium.com About City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm built around one idea: traders thrive when given structure, support, and time to grow. Since 2018, CTI has helped aspiring and experienced traders build sustainable careers through fair funding models, clear rules, and ongoing education. The company is committed to raising standards in the industry and supporting traders who take their craft seriously.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.