DevSecOps Solution Gains Momentum as Digital Transformation Demands Built-In Security

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

Explore how DevSecOps solutions transform secure software delivery as digital transformation accelerates across the USA, driven by cloud growth and compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the digital world continues to accelerate, the pressure on organizations to deliver software rapidly has intensified. However, rapid development often exposes businesses to substantial security vulnerabilities. DevSecOps services—and particularly a modern DevSecOps Solution —are redefining software development by integrating security throughout every stage—from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This approach ensures applications are secure by design, preventing costly security incidents and preserving organizational reputation.Recognizing the essential need for secure, fast development, IBN Tech has taken the lead in adopting comprehensive DevSecOps Solution methodologies. By aligning development, security, and operations teams within a unified system, IBN Tech fosters innovation while enforcing stringent security standards. This strategic evolution not only enhances the company’s software delivery capabilities but also highlights its commitment to providing trusted and resilient solutions in a complex digital environment.Accelerate software delivery while keeping it secure with free consultation.Schedule for a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Demanding Immediate Strategic ResponseModern software development is under pressure from significant security challenges that cannot be effectively managed with traditional approaches:• Siloed security tools producing blind spots across workflows• Manual compliance processes causing slowdowns in releases and raising audit risks• Developer resistance to security gates considered chokepoints• Difficulty bridging skill gaps, leaving teams short on DevSecOps expertise• Complexity in integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD systemsIBN Tech’s Key DevSecOps Service Portfolio:IBN Tech delivers a robust suite of DevSecOps capabilities that embed security from the earliest development phases, helping organizations overcome persistent security and operational hurdles through a unified DevSecOps Solution approach.✅Assessment & DevSecOps Roadmap: A thorough maturity review uncovers pipeline issues, cultural gaps, and tooling limitations, resulting in a strategic roadmap for both immediate and future improvements.✅CI/CD Security Integration: Critical security technologies—SAST, SCA, DAST (including SonarQube, Snyk, Fortify)—are infused into CI/CD pipelines to automate scanning and standardize compliance.✅Cloud DevOps Pipeline Security: Policy-as-code guardrails secure AWS and Azure environments, preventing misconfigurations and enforcing consistent, secure deployment practices.✅Developer Enablement & Secure Coding: Standardized secure coding practices, targeted learning programs, and structured vulnerability triage support developers with practical, actionable security insights.✅Automated Governance & Compliance: Streamlined evidence collection enables smoother alignment with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and additional compliance frameworks while minimizing audit burden.Client Success: Faster Delivery with Built-In SecurityDevSecOps Services have enabled enterprises to boost software delivery speed while establishing stronger security across the entire development lifecycle using a fully integrated DevSecOps Solution.• A top financial services provider modernized its development pipeline by embedding automated security assessments, persistent monitoring, and compliance enforcement into existing CI/CD stages.• This transformation helped the company decrease critical vulnerabilities by 40% early in development, shorten release cycles by 30%, and encourage teams to innovate without any security trade-offs.Enhancing Security Maturity While Enabling InnovationAs digital transformation accelerates globally, organizations must prioritize robust, automated security processes to safeguard software delivery pipelines. MRFR reports that the DevSecOps market—valued at $6.59 billion in 2022—will reach $23.5 billion by 2032, signifying strong demand for resilient, compliant, and agile development ecosystems. This surge is fueled by expanding cloud usage, evolving cyber threats, and growing automation requirements across industries including IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail.IBN Technologies is well-positioned to address these needs through its developer-aligned DevSecOps Solution, which embeds cloud-native security, streamlines compliance automation, and accelerates delivery of secure, production-ready applications. Through capabilities such as Policy as Code, SAST, IaC vulnerability scanning, and automated evidence management aligned with global mandates, IBN Technologies empowers organizations to strengthen security posture, simplify audits, and enhance operational agility. As businesses face nonstop delivery timelines and continuous threat exposure, security can no longer be reactive. Choosing IBN Technologies ensures a proactive investment in automation, efficiency, and sustainable innovation with a future-ready DevSecOps Solution.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.