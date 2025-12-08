Demand for DevSecOps Solutions Rises Amid Expanding Cloud Use and Compliance Pressures

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

Discover how DevSecOps solutions enable secure, compliant software delivery as cloud adoption grows across the USA with key trends, challenges, and benefits.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the current era of digital acceleration, organizations face unprecedented pressure to deliver software quickly. Yet this imperative for speed often comes with heightened security risks. DevSecOps solution is revolutionizing how businesses manage software development by embedding security measures throughout the lifecycle—from initial planning and coding to rigorous testing and deployment. By adopting this integrated methodology, companies ensure their applications are secure from inception, safeguarding against costly breaches and reputational setbacks. As the market evolves, the need for a comprehensive DevSecOps Solution becomes increasingly central to modern development strategies.Acknowledging the critical importance of secure and efficient development, IBN Tech is leading the way in embracing DevSecOps practices. By bringing development, security, and operations teams together under a cohesive framework, IBN Tech drives innovation while upholding strong security standards. This forward-thinking approach strengthens the company’s technological offerings and underscores its commitment to delivering dependable solutions in an increasingly intricate digital landscape. The company’s strategic adoption of a scalable DevSecOps Solution positions it at the forefront of secure digital transformation.Discover how DevSecOps can safeguard your applications with expert advice.Schedule for a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Demanding Immediate Strategic ResponseThe landscape of software development is increasingly confronted with security challenges that conventional methods fail to resolve:• Fragmented security tools creating operational silos and blind areas• Compliance workflows executed manually, resulting in release delays and higher audit risk• Developer pushback against security checkpoints viewed as impediments• Gaps in DevSecOps skills leaving teams under-resourced• Challenges in embedding Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into current CI/CD pipelinesThese challenges underscore the necessity of a unified DevSecOps Solution capable of bridging cultural, technical, and procedural gaps within development ecosystems.Core DevSecOps Services Provided by IBN Tech:IBN Tech delivers a comprehensive range of DevSecOps services that integrate security into every stage of the development process, addressing widespread technical and organizational challenges.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A maturity assessment evaluates tools, cultural readiness, and pipeline effectiveness, producing a clear roadmap tailored for rapid improvements and sustained evolution. This structured evaluation is a foundational part of building a long-term DevSecOps Solution.✅ Integrated Secure CI/CD: Security solutions—SAST, SCA, and DAST tools such as SonarQube, Snyk, and Fortify—are embedded into CI/CD workflows, enabling continuous automated scanning and enforced compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Automation: AWS and Azure DevOps workflows are hardened using policy-as-code structures that mitigate misconfigurations and ensure secure, repeatable infrastructure operations.✅ Developer Security Enablement: Secure coding guidelines, hands-on training, and streamlined triage workflows help developers quickly identify and remediate vulnerabilities with actionable feedback.✅ Compliance, Governance & Reporting: Automated evidence generation eases adherence to SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and similar frameworks, reducing audit fatigue and operational overhead.Client Success: Strengthened Security with Faster ReleasesDevSecOps Services have supported organizations in delivering software more rapidly while simultaneously enhancing security across all stages of the development lifecycle.• A prominent financial services institution overhauled its development pipeline by integrating automated security scans, ongoing monitoring, and compliance controls seamlessly into its CI/CD workflows.• Through this shift, the company cut critical vulnerabilities by 40% during initial development phases, accelerated release cycles by 30%, and empowered teams to innovate confidently without weakening security.This transformation highlights the operational value of deploying a holistic DevSecOps Solution that scales across teams and environments.Security and Innovation as a Unified Strategic PriorityWith digital initiatives accelerating across industries, enterprises require security measures that are not only comprehensive but also deeply integrated into development processes. According to MRFR, the DevSecOps market is set to grow from $6.59 billion in 2022 to $23.5 billion by 2032—reflecting expanding adoption and urgent demand for secure software delivery.This growth is propelled by mass cloud migration, sophisticated threat landscapes, and a broad-based push toward automation across IT, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and public-sector environments. IBN Technologies stands at the forefront of enabling this shift. Its developer-focused DevSecOps platform equips teams to embed cloud-native security, maintain continuous compliance, and expedite production-ready releases that support ongoing business innovation. In this evolving environment, a future-ready DevSecOps Solution is essential for uninterrupted digital growth.By integrating Policy as Code, SAST, IaC security checks, and automated evidence collection aligned with global compliance standards, IBN Technologies helps organizations strengthen risk posture, boost audit confidence, and achieve agile operational models. In a world of continuous integration and perpetual cyber risks, delaying security is no longer acceptable. An IBN Technologies partnership represents a strategic move toward automation-driven security, efficiency, and competitive advantage, strengthened by a resilient and scalable DevSecOps Solution.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.