DevSecOps Solution Adoption Accelerates in the U.S. as Enterprises Prioritize Secure CI/CD Growth

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

DevSecOps adoption is rising in the US as enterprises strengthen CI/CD security, with IBN Technologies delivering automated, secure, and compliant pipelines.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the demand for accelerated software delivery is higher than ever. However, this speed often introduces significant security challenges for organizations. DevSecOps Solution services are transforming the software development paradigm by integrating security at every phase of the lifecycle—from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This holistic approach ensures that applications are inherently secure, minimizing vulnerabilities and protecting companies from potential financial and reputational risks.Understanding the importance of secure yet agile software delivery, IBN Tech has emerged as a leader in implementing DevSecOps Solution practices. By synchronizing development, security, and operations teams within a unified framework, IBN Tech fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous security protocols. This strategic adoption not only enhances the company’s technological capabilities but also demonstrates its dedication to providing reliable and secure solutions in a complex digital ecosystem.Secure your software from day one with a free DevSecOps Solution consultation today.Schedule for a Free Consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Demanding Immediate Strategic ResponseModern software development faces critical security challenges that traditional approaches can no longer address:• Disjointed security toolchains leading to operational silos and blind spots• Manual compliance processes that delay releases and increase audit exposure• Resistance from developers toward security gates perceived as bottlenecks• Shortage of skilled personnel, leaving teams under-equipped for DevSecOps practices• Difficulty integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD workflowsKey Services Delivered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps Platform:IBN Tech provides an end-to-end portfolio of DevSecOps Solution offerings that embed security throughout the development lifecycle, resolving typical organizational roadblocks.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A comprehensive maturity evaluation highlights gaps in tooling, processes, culture, and pipelines, resulting in a structured roadmap for short-term enhancements and long-term transformation.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Advanced security mechanisms such as SAST, SCA, and DAST technologies (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk) are incorporated directly into CI/CD systems, enabling automated scanning and enforcing policy compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Cloud-native DevOps on AWS and Azure is fortified through policy-as-code frameworks that prevent configuration drift, reduce misconfigurations, and maintain tightly controlled operational practices.✅ Secure Coding & Developer Enablement: Developers gain stronger security proficiency through defined secure coding guidelines, focused training modules, and structured triage processes that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated evidence gathering simplifies alignment with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other standards, reducing manual workload and minimizing audit-related delays.Client Success: Secure Development and Accelerated DeliveryDevSecOps Solution services have helped organizations speed up software delivery while reinforcing security throughout every phase of the development lifecycle.• A major financial services enterprise optimized its development pipeline by embedding automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance validation directly inside its CI/CD processes.• As a result, the company lowered critical vulnerabilities by 40% in early development stages, reduced release timelines by 30%, and enabled teams to drive innovation without sacrificing security.A Forward-Looking Investment in Security and Digital AccelerationAs organizations intensify their digital transformation efforts, the need for integrated and reliable security processes has never been greater. The DevSecOps Solution market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected by MRFR to surge to $23.5 billion by 2032—clear evidence of rising global demand for secure, compliant, and agile software delivery frameworks.This upward trend is driven by rapid cloud adoption, increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, and heightened automation priorities across sectors such as IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail. IBN Technologies is uniquely equipped to support enterprises in meeting these expectations. Its developer-first DevSecOps Solution platform enables frictionless onboarding of cloud-native security controls, continuous compliance automation, and faster deployment of production-grade code aligned with business innovation needs.Leveraging Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated compliance evidence collection, IBN Technologies delivers risk reduction, audit readiness, and operational efficiency that mirror the most significant growth opportunities identified in current market research. In a landscape defined by relentless delivery cycles and escalating cyber threats, treating security as an add-on is no longer viable. Partnering with IBN Technologies becomes an essential investment in automation, resilience, and competitive strength.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.