Residential Heat Pump Market Grows at 9.7% CAGR Driven by Electrification & Sustainability

🏠 Strong Demand for Energy-Efficient Heating Boosts Residential Heat Pump Market

The residential heat pump market will grow to $77.5B by 2030, driven by energy efficiency demand, electric systems, and rapid adoption across Asia-Pacific.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the residential heat pump market size was valued at $33.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. This remarkable growth is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient home heating and cooling technologies, rising environmental awareness, and supportive government regulations promoting clean energy solutions.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15982 📌 Key FindingsAir source heat pump dominated the market in 2021 and are forecast to be the fastest-growing segment.The electric powered segment led the market in 2021 and will remain dominant through 2030.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market.Growing preference for sustainable home heating solutions is expected to drive long-term market expansion.🏠 Introduction: Why Are Residential Heat Pump in High Demand?A residential heat pump is an advanced home heating and cooling system that transfers heat rather than generating it, making it significantly more energy-efficient compared to traditional HVAC systems. As a sustainable alternative to air conditioners and furnaces, heat pumps offer:✔ Lower energy consumption✔ Reduced carbon emissions✔ Efficient temperature control✔ Long-term cost savingsWith rising global focus on clean energy and net-zero emissions, homeowners are increasingly switching to heat pumps for both heating and cooling purposes.🚀 Market Drivers Fueling GrowthThe residential heat pump market is witnessing strong, sustained growth due to the following key drivers:✔ 1. Rising Energy Efficiency AwarenessHomeowners increasingly prefer heat pumps for their significant reduction in electricity bills and environmental footprint.✔ 2. Government Incentives & Sustainability MandatesCountries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America offer subsidies, rebates, and policy support to promote heat pump installation.✔ 3. Growth in Residential ConstructionUrban expansion and rising housing projects increase the need for advanced HVAC solutions.✔ 4. Technological AdvancementsModern heat pumps offer:Smart thermostat integrationIoT monitoringHigher heating/cooling efficiencyEco-friendly refrigerants✔ 5. Climate Change & Decarbonization InitiativesHeat pumps play a crucial role in achieving global carbon neutrality targets, replacing fossil-fuel-based systems.Buy This Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/77e92c73c1391098c9bfb5788beb94dc 🔍 Market Overview & SegmentationThe residential heat pump market is segmented based on type, power source, and region.🔹 1. By Type: Air Source, Water Source & GeothermalThe major categories of residential heat pumps include:✨ Air Source Heat Pumps (Dominant Segment)Air source heat pumps held the largest market share in 2021 and are projected to grow the fastest through 2030. Their popularity is driven by:Low installation and maintenance costHigh energy efficiencyEasy integration with existing home HVAC systemsThese systems can absorb heat from outside air even during cooler temperatures, making them ideal for diverse climatic regions.🌊 Water Source Heat PumpsThese systems draw heat from groundwater or other water bodies, offering higher efficiency but requiring specific site conditions.🌍 Geothermal Heat PumpsAlso known as ground-source heat pumps , they extract heat from the earth. Although costlier upfront, they provide exceptional long-term performance and minimal environmental impact.🔹 2. By Power Source: Electric Powered & Gas PoweredThe electric powered segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing category. Reasons include:Expanding renewable electricity generationGrowing shift toward electrification of home heatingHigher efficiency compared to gas-powered unitsGovernments worldwide are encouraging electric heat pump installations through rebates, tax credits, and green building mandates.🔹 3. By Region: Asia-Pacific Leads the Global MarketThe Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period due to:🌏 Rapid urbanization🏘️ Growing residential construction🔋 High demand for energy-efficient home solutions🏭 Strong manufacturing base (China, Japan, Korea)Europe and North America are also experiencing strong adoption driven by sustainability policies, heat pump incentives, and increasing energy prices.🔧 Competitive LandscapeKey players in the residential heat pump market include:Midea GroupJohnson ControlsDaikinCarrier CorporationGlen DimplexNIBEStiebel EltronViessmannMitsubishi Electric CorporationDanfossThese companies focus on smart heat pump technologies, inverter-based systems, eco-friendly refrigerants, and integrated temperature control solutions.Additionally, the report highlights sales volume, pricing trends, and market share analysis across global regions.🦠 Impact of COVID-19 on the Residential Heat Pump MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic brought significant disruptions to the heat pump industry due to:❌ Workforce shortages❌ Disturbed global supply chains❌ Temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants❌ Reduced construction and renovation activityProduction dropped sharply in 2020 because many workers migrated back to their hometowns, following lockdown restrictions and income losses. As per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), around 30%–70% of the pre-pandemic industrial workforce left their employment during lockdowns.However, the market began recovering in late 2021 as factories reopened, supply chains stabilized, and consumers resumed home renovation and installations. The post-pandemic focus on home comfort and energy savings further accelerated demand.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A15982 📝 ConclusionThe residential heat pump market is poised for strong global growth as homeowners increasingly seek energy-efficient, eco-friendly heating and cooling solutions. With rising electricity availability, government incentives, and advanced HVAC technologies, heat pumps are becoming the preferred alternative to traditional systems.The dominance of air source and electric-powered heat pumps, combined with rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region, highlights the market’s shift toward sustainable climate control technologies. Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
Residential Heat Pump Market
Industrial Heat Pump Market
Heat Pumps Market
Geothermal Heat Pump Market
Heat Exchanger Market
Underfloor Heating Market
Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market
India Heat Exchangers Market
Electric Water Heater Market
Solar Water Heater Market
Gas Water Heater Market
Tankless Water Heater Market
Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater Market
Storage Water Heater Market
Solar Thermal Market 