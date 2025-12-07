St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault & Agg. Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010952
TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/07/25 @ approximately 0157 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 113, Vershire
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Agg. Disorderly Conduct.
ACCUSED: Joshua Demar
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT
VICTIM: Jonathan Burke
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to an active physical fight at a residence on VT Rt. 113 in Vershire. Probable cause was found that Joshua Demars committed the offenses of simple assault and aggravated disorderly conduct. Demars was placed under arrest and transported to St. Johnsbury for processing. Demars was subsequently cited to appear in Orange Superior Court, criminal division for the aforementioned offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/25
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.