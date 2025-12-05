Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1347

PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (1) Subject to paragraph (2), a health care provider

who, acting in good faith, prescribes or dispenses a drug

pursuant to a standing order under this section shall not be

subject to any criminal or civil liability or any

professional disciplinary action for:

(i) prescribing or dispensing the drug; or

(ii) any outcomes resulting from the eventual

administration of the FDA-approved over-the-counter

emergency contraceptive drug or FDA-approved over-the-

counter oral contraceptive drug.

(2) The immunity under paragraph (1) shall not apply to

a health care provider who acts with intent to harm or with

reckless indifference to a substantial risk of harm.

Section 5. Religious or moral exemption.

(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding the act of December 9,

2002 (P.L.1701, No.214), known as the Religious Freedom

Protection Act, and except as provided in subsection (b), a

health insurance policy issued to an entity or individual that

objects to coverage or payments for contraceptive services under

45 CFR 147.132 (relating to religious exemptions in connection

with coverage of certain preventive health services) or 147.133

(relating to moral exemptions in connection with coverage of

certain preventive health services) is exempt from section 3.

(b) Exception.--An exemption under subsection (a) shall not

apply to contraceptive drugs, devices or products used for

purposes other than contraceptive purposes.

(c) Notice.--An objecting entity exempt from section 3 shall

provide written notice to employees and prospective employees

that health insurance coverage maintained by the entity limits

or does not provide coverage of contraceptive care described in

