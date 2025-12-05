Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1347
PENNSYLVANIA, December 5 - (1) Subject to paragraph (2), a health care provider
who, acting in good faith, prescribes or dispenses a drug
pursuant to a standing order under this section shall not be
subject to any criminal or civil liability or any
professional disciplinary action for:
(i) prescribing or dispensing the drug; or
(ii) any outcomes resulting from the eventual
administration of the FDA-approved over-the-counter
emergency contraceptive drug or FDA-approved over-the-
counter oral contraceptive drug.
(2) The immunity under paragraph (1) shall not apply to
a health care provider who acts with intent to harm or with
reckless indifference to a substantial risk of harm.
Section 5. Religious or moral exemption.
(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding the act of December 9,
2002 (P.L.1701, No.214), known as the Religious Freedom
Protection Act, and except as provided in subsection (b), a
health insurance policy issued to an entity or individual that
objects to coverage or payments for contraceptive services under
45 CFR 147.132 (relating to religious exemptions in connection
with coverage of certain preventive health services) or 147.133
(relating to moral exemptions in connection with coverage of
certain preventive health services) is exempt from section 3.
(b) Exception.--An exemption under subsection (a) shall not
apply to contraceptive drugs, devices or products used for
purposes other than contraceptive purposes.
(c) Notice.--An objecting entity exempt from section 3 shall
provide written notice to employees and prospective employees
that health insurance coverage maintained by the entity limits
or does not provide coverage of contraceptive care described in
