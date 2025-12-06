ACIP updates recommendation for hepatitis B vaccine at birth

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Dec. 5 recommended individual-based decision-making for parents deciding whether to give the hepatitis B vaccine, including the birth dose, to infants born to women who test negative for the virus. If not receiving the vaccine at birth, ACIP recommended infants receive the initial dose no earlier than 2 months of age. However, ACIP made no change to the existing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to vaccinate infants born to women who test positive for the virus or have an unknown virus status. The recommendations also maintain consistency with all current health coverage options for payment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. ACIP’s recommendations must be formally adopted by the director of the CDC before becoming part of the CDC immunization schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.