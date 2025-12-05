Kevin Sauer Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Sauer, veteran and founder of Love Your Neighbor Farm, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how faith, service, and hands-on mentorship can restore purpose for men, families, and communities.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Sauer explores how creating a mission-driven farm environment helps men reconnect with faith and responsibility, and breaks down how mentorship, community, and working the land can strengthen families and shape lasting legacy.“Leadership begins with service—guide others with patience, faith, and care,” said Sauer.Kevin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/kevin-sauer

