Charles Solano Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Solano, Marine Corps veteran and multi-business entrepreneur, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how courageous leadership, relentless growth, and serving others shape his life and businesses.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Solano explores how embracing adversity as a training ground for leadership can transform both people and performance, and breaks down how accountability, team development, and a “no finish line” mindset can drive lasting change.“When you open your first business, what you don’t know shows up fast—but the only way you fail is if you quit,” said Solano.Charles’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/charles-solano

