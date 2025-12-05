Prasant [P.I.] Patel Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P.I. Patel, U.S. Navy veteran and founder of Gatsby Advisors, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how resilience, empathy, and purpose shaped his journey from humble beginnings to successful hotel owner and entrepreneur.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Patel opens up about navigating personal and professional challenges—from his son’s autism diagnosis to launching a hotel just before the pandemic—and how those moments deepened his commitment to leading with heart, service, and authenticity.“Your people are your greatest asset—lead with heart, and success will follow,” said Patel.Patel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/prasant-patel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.