John Patricio Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Patricio, founder of Patricio Systems, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, resilience, and mission-driven leadership shaped his approach to building a government contracting firm that delivers reliable, “just-in-time” IT and project management support.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Patricio explores how a mindset of ownership and adaptability—rooted in Marine Corps leadership principles—guided his transition into entrepreneurship.He breaks down how thoughtful decision-making, persistence, and staying aligned with core values can turn obstacles into momentum.“You are not a result of what happens to you—you’re a result of how you respond to it,” said Patricio.John’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/john-patricio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.