Slick 2H Rick Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricky Walters, known in music as Slick 2H Rick, Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist and founder of 2H Records LLC, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how staying true to old-school hip-hop while innovating with Afrobeats and modern sounds can bridge generations and turn experience into cultural impact.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Walters breaks down how he went from growing up in Brooklyn projects and stepping away from music for decades to returning as Slick 2H Rick—releasing 2H (THE ALBUM) and building 2H Records as both a label and a movement. He explores what it means to blend party energy with real storytelling, honor the roots of the culture, and mentor upcoming artists so they can stay bold, original, and authentic.“Hip-hop gave me a voice as a kid—and now I’m back to show the next generation you can honor the culture, move the crowd, and still say something real,” said Walters.Slick 2H Rick’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/ricky-walters

