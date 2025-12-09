All In On Data Announces New Studio Home for the “Call Me Data” Podcast at Podcast Central NYC

Call Me Data's new home at Podcast Central will help the rapidly-growing podcast find a brand new stage All In on Data co-founders Peter Memon and David Gleason are moving their AI-focused podcast Call Me Data to New York City

Fast-growing AI podcast Call Me Data announced its move to NYC, boosting production quality and deepening ties with the city’s leading AI innovators.

Bringing Peter and David to a dedicated space in New York elevates the quality of the show and positions us to engage more deeply with the incredible community of AI leaders and innovators here.” — Peter Mastrogiacomo, All In on Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All In On Data announced its Call Me Data podcast officially moved into a new permanent studio home at Podcast Central NYC. This marks a major upgrade in production quality, recording capabilities, and guest experience for the AI strategy consultant’s podcast.Previously recorded remotely from home offices, the podcast hosted by co-founders David Gleason and Peter Memon will now be produced in a fully professional, multi-camera 4K studio environment designed to support higher-quality conversations and a growing lineup of expert guests.“This move has completely transformed how we create the show,” said Peter Memon, Co-Founder of All In On Data and co-host of Call Me Data. “The level of professionalism, the equipment, and the environment at Podcast Central makes an enormous difference. It lets us have richer conversations, bring guests in person, and deliver a sharper, more dynamic podcast experience.”The show unpacks the rapidly evolving AI world, innovation, and the real-world business transformations happening in the tech industry. It began in spring 2025 with weekly AI discussions on LinkedIn Live and formalized as a dedicated podcast after attracting a fast-growing audience. In six months, the show has amassed more than 1,500 subscribers, generated over 144,000 views, and published 152 videos across its channels.“As the audience grew, it became clear that Call Me Data needed a studio environment that matched its ambition,” said Peter Mastrogiacomo, CMO at All In on Data. “Bringing Peter and David to a dedicated space in New York elevates the quality of the show and positions us to engage more deeply with the incredible community of AI leaders and innovators here.”Located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Podcast Central NYC offers a purpose-built recording space that significantly enhances the show’s visual and audio fidelity. With industry-standard microphones, Sony A7S II 4K cameras, and more state-of-the art equipment, the new studio allows the team to create sharper conversations that continue to make AI accessible to a broader audience.“Our mission is to give creators a studio that feels effortless, where the technology gets out of the way so the conversation can shine,” said Ahmad Quazi, owner of Podcast Central. “With automated audio/video syncing, 4K multi-camera switching, industry-standard mics, and a streamlined workflow, we designed this space to eliminate post-production headaches and let teams like Call Me Data focus on creating exceptional content.”About All In on DataAll In on Data is a full-service AI and data consulting firm that helps organizations unlock the value of AI through strategic advisory, implementation, and education. It was founded by David Gleason (Chief AI Officer) and Peter Memon (Chief Technology Officer), and is also led by Chief Marketing Officer Peter Mastrogiacomo and Chief Revenue Officer Victor Tabaac. Together, the leadership team brings decades of experience in AI strategy, enterprise data systems, and business transformation.For media inquiries, please contact:

