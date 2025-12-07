USD 9.92 Billion Growth Expected in Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market | UK to Grow at 3.3% CAGR | AMR

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market - On the basis of end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for 23.5% of the share in 2019.

the Europe commercial refrigeration market was valued at $7.7 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $9.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report, " Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, End User : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" The report offers thorough analysis of prime investment opportunities, successful strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. Europe commercial refrigeration market size was valued at $7,700.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $9,921.0 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the Europe commercial refrigeration industry is driven by increase in demand for frozen & chilled products among consumers due to changes in lifestyle and emergence of modern trades. Moreover, development of the organized retail sector coupled with increase in number of hypermarkets and supermarkets boosts the Europe commercial refrigeration market growth.Europe commercial refrigeration market trends such as advancements in commercial refrigerators, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with rise in automation of equipment are anticipated to provide potential Europe commercial refrigeration market opportunities. Thus, Europe commercial refrigeration market size is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to the new offerings and development in existing product line by the key manufacturers.Commercial refrigeration equipment are devices used in the commercial sector to preserve food items and beverages such as vegetables, fruits, meat, beer, and other similar products by maintaining a specific temperature. This helps increase the shelf life of the product making it suitable for purchase for a longer duration. Most commercial refrigeration systems are designed to reduce temperature over a period, while there are some refrigeration equipment that are specifically designed to reduce the temperature of food from around 90°C to as low as 30°C, in short time. The quick change in temperature helps constrain bacterial growth and maintain the freshness of food items for prolonged period.The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market.The market is segmented into product, end user, and country. Depending on type, the chest refrigeration segment was the highest contributor to the Europe commercial refrigeration market share. By end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for a maximum share in the regional market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the Europe commercial refrigeration forecast period. By end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for a maximum share in the regional market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the Europe commercial refrigeration forecast period. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Denmark, and Rest of Europe. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:• Bitzer GmbH• De Rigo Refrigeration S.r.l.• Freor Lt Uab• FRIGOBLOCK GmbH• INTARCON• Kelvion Phe GmbH• Pfannenberg GmbH• SCM FRIGO S.P.A.• TEXA Industries• Walter Roller GmbH & Co. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Europe has stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The European Union's F-Gas Regulation aims to phase out high global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, pushing the industry towards more eco-friendly alternatives like natural refrigerants (such as CO2, ammonia, and hydrocarbons). This regulatory framework drives innovation and investment in new refrigeration technologies.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝: The demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in Europe is driven by various sectors such as retail, food service, hospitality, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. With the increasing focus on food safety and preservation, as well as the growing demand for frozen and chilled food products, the market for commercial refrigeration is expected to expand.𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The industry is witnessing rapid advancements in refrigeration technologies, including the development of energy-efficient systems, smart monitoring and control solutions, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology enables remote monitoring and management of refrigeration systems, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: The retail sector, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets, is a major consumer of commercial refrigeration equipment. The expansion of retail chains, coupled with increasing consumer demand for fresh and perishable goods, drives the demand for refrigeration solutions.𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: With the growth of e-commerce and online grocery delivery services, there is a rising need for efficient cold chain logistics to maintain the quality and safety of perishable goods during transportation and storage. This drives the demand for refrigerated transport vehicles and cold storage facilities.𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Many businesses in Europe are adopting sustainability initiatives to reduce their environmental footprint. This includes investing in energy-efficient refrigeration systems, implementing waste heat recovery solutions, and reducing food waste through better refrigeration practices.

