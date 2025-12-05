EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS NAMED NOMINEE FOR 'DISRUPTOR AWARDS' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equinox Strategy Partners (ESP) announced today that it has been selected as a nominee for the 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal Disruptors Awards . This nomination recognizes Equinox Strategy Partners as one of California’s most forward-thinking firms, helping to redefine professional development for service professionals—lawyers, accountants and entertainment business managers—through innovation, bold strategy and measurable results. “The Disruptor Awards celebrate trailblazers, visionaries, and innovators who are redefining the landscape of business,” states the publisher.“Recognition like this fuels the work we do,” said Equinox Strategy Partners Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald . “We are relentless in our pursuit of new methods, ideas and frameworks that drive professionals to peak performance. Innovation isn’t something we talk about—it’s something we practice daily, and this nomination reflects that commitment.”Equinox Strategy Partners is a national business development and consulting firm specializing in client development strategies for law, accounting, and business management firms. Through customized programs backed by industry expertise, ESP helps professionals unlock new revenue, increase visibility, and achieve measurable sustainable growth.ESP and its leadership team under Fitzgarrald have repeatedly been named among the top 100 global leaders in legal strategy and consulting by Lawdragon. He has also been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a ‘CEO Visionary’ and a ‘Business Visionary,’ underscoring the firm’s proven record of thought leadership, innovation and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.