Window Depot of Eastern Iowa Celebrates Community Heroes Through Shining Star Program

Window Depot USA honors everyday heroes Nicole & Tony Werner with a free shower makeover through its Shining Star Program.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Couple Receives Free Shower Makeover in Honor of Their Inspiring Story Window Depot USA of Eastern Iowa marked its 10th anniversary with a heartfelt initiative honoring everyday heroes who make a difference in their communities. The company’s Shining Star Program was created to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional kindness, perseverance, and selflessness. And this year’s honorees, Nicole and Tony Werner, perfectly embody that spirit.The Werners were nominated by Nicole’s mother, Andrea, whose heartfelt tribute captured the couple’s resilience and compassion. When one of their twin sons, Lane, was born with a rare physical disability, Tony made the selfless decision to leave his job and care for their children full-time. Nicole, a registered oncology nurse pursuing her master’s degree, continues to balance her career, education, and family life with grace and dedication.“They are both my heroes,” Andrea shared. “They give everything of themselves every single day.”Moved by their story, the Window Depot team surprised the Werners with news that they would receive a free shower transformation , a small gesture of appreciation for their strength and love. The remodel replaced the couple’s aging shower, which had become difficult to use, with a safe, modern design built for long-term comfort.Now in its 10th year, Window Depot USA of Eastern Iowa continues to give back through initiatives like the Shining Star Program, reinforcing its commitment to community values and quality service.For more information about the Shining Star Program or to learn about home improvement services, visit windowdepotofeasterniowa.com.Media Contact:Company Name: Window Depot USA of Eastern IowaAddress: 1920 51st St NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, United StatesPhone Number: 319-294-7000

