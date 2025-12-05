Minister Sajovic concludes his official visit to Ukraine

SLOVENIA, December 5 - Minister of Defence of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal briefed Minister Sajovic on the current course of military operations in Ukraine. Russian aggression against Ukraine both through military operations and hybrid activities has recently focused primarily on attacks aimed at destroying critical infrastructure and intimidating the population through indiscriminate targeting of urban areas ahead of the coming winter, which poses serious problems for Ukraine, particularly in terms of supplying the civilian population with electricity and heating.

Minister Sajovic stressed that Russia's deliberate shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and contrary to international law, which Russia has persistently violated since the beginning of its aggression against Ukraine. The minister pointed out that Slovenia's contribution to the PURL initiative, specifically focused on Ukraine's air defence to protect against attacks on civilian targets, was a clear sign of our solidarity and strong political and moral commitment to Ukraine. Slovenia remains firmly committed to implementing all elements of the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support Between Ukraine and the Republic of Slovenia. Minister Sajovic added that we seek long-term bilateral cooperation in the field of defence.

Minister Sajovic assured that our support for Ukraine was based on the clear conviction that it is a matter of defending fundamental European values – sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law, emphasising that Slovenia consistently, clearly and vocally advocates lasting and just peace as well as all efforts and initiatives in this direction. It is our shared responsibility to enable Ukraine to defend itself independently and to prevent Russia from imposing itself upon the international community with its aggressive policy. Slovenia remains committed to helping Ukraine with the aim of defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom, Minister Sajovic emphasised.

He assured his Ukrainian counterpart of continued support and assistance, with which we are cooperating in various projects and initiatives with an open, pragmatic and constructive approach. The Republic of Slovenia's assistance to Ukraine has been ongoing since the very beginning of the war, with a clear consensus at the political level that a rapid response to Ukraine's key needs is necessary. We are cooperating in a pragmatic and constructive manner in providing assistance at the level of the European Union and NATO. We also aim to focus our long-term cooperation with Ukraine on rehabilitation and the defence industry, Minister Sajovic added during the talks. The upgrade of humanitarian aid to Ukraine is expected to be completed by the end of this year with the implementation of a civil-military cooperation project by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia to equip a rehabilitation room in the city of Drohobych.

The ministers also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the defence industry, which is expected to be mutually beneficial. The experience of Ukraine and its defence industry is particularly valuable, as it is constantly and extremely quickly adapting to new military tactics and requirements for national defence, thus setting new standards and milestones in military tactics and technology. Our country's interest is mainly focused on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, air and anti-drone defence, cyber defence, armoured vehicles, and artillery. Minister Sajovic invited his Ukrainian colleague Shmyhal to the SIDEC fair, which will be organized again next year in Celje. The organisers hope that Ukrainian companies from the defence industry sector will participate with their products and expertise. At next year's fair, one of the central panels will be dedicated to the experiences of the Ukrainian defence industry and its effective adaptation to the requirements of national defence.

As part of an official visit to Ukraine, the Minister of Defence, Borut Sajovic, and members of the delegation from the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia were received by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksander Korniienko, on Wednesday, 3 December. Minister Sajovic paid tribute to the defenders of Ukraine and all victims of the war, which has unfortunately been going on for four years, at Mikhailivska Square in Kyiv before the official talks.]

As part of the visit, on Thursday, 4 December, the delegation from the Ministry of Defence visited a neighbourhood in Kyiv] to see the aftermath of the destruction of a residential area that was hit by a Russian missile and a Shahed drone in September this year. After that, the Ukrainian hosts in Borodianka showed how a special state service is working to rebuild the town, build special modular shelters for the town's residents, and clear huge areas of Ukraine of mines.

Minister Sajovic and his delegation also visited a military hospital and rehabilitation centre in Irpin, where the most seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers are treated and cared for during their rehabilitation and return to society. The day before, the minister was also a guest of a non-governmental veterans' organisation that helps Ukrainian veterans rehabilitate and reintegrate into everyday life outside the battlefields including those from areas previously under occupation.

At the end of the visit, the minister and members of the Slovenian delegation paid tribute to the Ukrainian defenders who fell during the Russian aggression at the beginning of the war at the memorial centre in the village of Moshchun and to the victims of the Russian massacre in the village of Bucha, and lit candles in memory of all the killed residents of Bucha who were killed at the memorial centre next to the Church of St Andrew.