Robotics Market Soars to USD 74.12 Billion in 2024 with Strong Growth Toward USD 476.02 Billion by 2035
Robotics Market Research Report Information By Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and RegionNEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robotics Market has experienced extraordinary growth over the past decade and is expected to accelerate significantly in the coming years. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 74,120.70 million and is projected to grow to an impressive USD 476,019.67 million by 2035. This surge reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period (2024–2032). The expansion is fueled by rapid advancements in medical robots, increasing adoption of industrial robotics, and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across robotic systems. Despite challenges such as high initial investment and technical complexities, robotics continues to transform industries by improving productivity, precision, and operational safety.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
• Advancements in Medical Robotics:
Medical robots are revolutionizing surgical procedures, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and hospital automation. Their growing adoption enhances patient outcomes, reduces human error, and improves operational efficiency in healthcare institutions.
• Industrial Robotics Adoption:
Manufacturing sectors globally are integrating industrial robots to streamline production, reduce labor costs, and achieve high precision. Automation demand has surged in industries such as automotive, electronics, and food & beverage, accelerating robotics market growth.
• Rise of AI & Machine Learning in Robotics:
AI-enabled robots are capable of complex decision-making, real-time data processing, and autonomous navigation. This evolution enhances robot performance across industries ranging from logistics to consumer electronics.
• Increasing Demand for Mobile Robotics:
Mobile robots are widely used in warehouses, retail logistics, and industrial sites for material handling and autonomous transport. Their flexibility and efficiency make them essential in fast-growing e-commerce and automation-driven sectors.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
Articulated robots dominated the market in 2023, accounting for nearly 40.5% of total revenue due to their widespread use in manufacturing and assembly processes. Ground robots represented 73.1% of the market share, driven by their adaptability across defense, agriculture, and industrial operations. Mobile robotics held the largest share at 66.1%, with material handling emerging as the top application segment, contributing 26.6% of the overall market—highlighting the growing importance of automation in logistics and warehousing.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• ABB Ltd.
• FANUC Corporation
• Yaskawa Electric Corporation
• KUKA AG
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Boston Dynamics
• iRobot Corporation
• Intuitive Surgical
• Omron Corporation
• Teradyne Inc. (Universal Robots)
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Hyundai Robotics
• Epson Robots
• Denso Robotics
• Honda Robotics
The robotics market is highly competitive, with players investing in next-generation robotics systems that integrate AI, advanced sensors, and cloud-based control platforms. Companies are focusing on human-robot collaboration (cobots), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and surgical robotics to expand their product portfolios and capture emerging opportunities. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and automation-focused R&D initiatives are further driving technological innovation and global market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
To deliver deeper insights, the robotics market is segmented based on type, mobility, application, and region.
1. By Type
• Articulated Robots
• SCARA Robots
• Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
• Cartesian Robots
• Mobile Robots (AMRs & AGVs)
• Medical Robots
• Service Robots
2. By Mobility
• Ground Robots
• Aerial Robots (Drones)
• Underwater Robots
3. By Application
• Material Handling
• Manufacturing & Assembly
• Healthcare & Medical Procedures
• Defense & Security
• Residential & Commercial Services
• Agriculture
• Logistics & Warehousing
4. By Region
• North America: Strong robotics presence driven by automation and healthcare robotics.
• Europe: High industrial adoption supported by Industry 4.0 initiatives.
• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, led by China, Japan, and South Korea’s dominance in robotics manufacturing.
• Rest of the World (RoW): Increasing robotics use in defense, agriculture, and industrial modernization.
The global Robotics Market is on a powerful growth trajectory as industries worldwide shift toward automation, precision, and efficiency. From healthcare and logistics to manufacturing and defense, robotics is shaping the future of innovation and operational excellence. As AI, IoT, and machine learning continue to evolve, the development of intelligent, connected, and highly autonomous robotic systems will accelerate, unlocking substantial opportunities across all major sectors.
