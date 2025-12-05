Golf Lounge 18 Expands to Austin, Texas — Marks 14th Location Amid National Growth Surge

The fast-growing indoor golf and social entertainment franchise enters one of the country’s most dynamic markets as year-round golf demand continues to climb.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Lounge 18 , a premium indoor golf and entertainment franchise , is expanding to Austin, Texas, marking the brand’s 14th location nationwide and further accelerating its multi-state growth strategy. The move underscores the brand’s momentum as demand for tech-enabled, year-round golf experiences reaches all-time highs.Founded in 2018 by Ajit Padda and Purnendu, former corporate professionals from the financial sector turned entrepreneurs, Golf Lounge 18 began as a passion project in Fairfield, Connecticut. What started as a small indoor golf spot near a commuter train station has grown into one of the most recognizable indoor golf lounge concepts in the Northeast — and now a rapidly scaling national franchise.Golf Lounge 18 elevates the indoor golf category by combining tour-level technology with a warm, stylish, social atmosphere. Each venue blends contemporary design with an approachable clubhouse feel, sidestepping the typical warehouse aesthetic. Behind the scenes, a proprietary operations platform connects all locations, ensuring a seamless and consistent guest experience nationwide.“Our mission is simple — deliver a high-end, year-round golf and social experience in a fun, tech-forward environment,” said founder and CEO Ajit Padda. “From leagues and lessons to corporate events and weekend gatherings, Golf Lounge 18 is designed for serious players and casual guests alike. Austin is a perfect fit — energetic, innovative, and full of people who love great experiences.”The new Austin location will be owned and operated by franchise partners Samuel Manaway and Tom Adair, who bring strong business backgrounds and deep local market knowledge to the project.“Austin is an incredibly vibrant market with the right mix of tech-savvy consumers, strong incomes, and interest in experiential entertainment,” Padda said. “With smart site selection near RR Crossing and Limestone — and a longer growth horizon in Hutto — we see tremendous potential for this region. And with Sammy and Tom leading the way, we’re confident this location will thrive.”Golf Lounge 18 provides franchise owners with comprehensive support including site selection assistance, operational systems, training, marketing, and ongoing performance guidance. The brand now has 14 sites in its development pipeline, including nine operating, two opening by the end of 2025, and two under construction for Q2 2026.The expansion comes at a time when golf participation is surging. According to Shop Indoor Golf (2024), the U.S. reached 28.1 million on-course golfers in 2024 and 47.2 million total participants when including off-course formats such as simulator golf — a category growing faster than traditional play.“Golf Lounge 18 is scaling at the right moment and attracting strong franchise interest,” Padda added. “We’re excited to welcome new partners who want to help shape the future of year-round golf.”Prospective franchise partners can learn more at https://franchising.golflounge18.com About Golf Lounge 18Golf Lounge 18 is a premier indoor golf and social entertainment franchise designed for golfers of all levels. Each location features cutting-edge simulators, professional instruction, leagues, and a full food and beverage program. With a stylish, comfortable atmosphere and a tech-enabled operations system across all venues, Golf Lounge 18 delivers a consistent, high-quality experience nationwide. Golf Lounge 18 operates or is developing 14 locations across the United States.

