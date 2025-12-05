Citrus Aurantium Extract Market to See Booming Growth Worldwide by 2034 with Top Key Players

Increase in demand for natural ingredients in weight management products, clean-label dietary supplements, and functional beverages has boosted the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Citrus Aurantium Extract Market ," The citrus aurantium extract market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2034.Citrus aurantium extract is a natural ingredient derived from the bitter orange tree. The extract is primarily sourced from the fruit peel and contains active compounds like synephrine, which are known for their potential benefits in supporting metabolism and weight management. It is commonly used in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages for its purported health benefits. Citrus aurantium extract is also utilized in aromatherapy and traditional herbal medicine, where it is valued for its calming and soothing properties, particularly in essential oil form.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A179196 Rise in preference for flavoring agents that deliver both taste and functionality has contributed to rise in growth of citrus aurantium extract market share in the food and beverages industry. Synephrine content in citrus aurantium extract supports appetite regulation and metabolism, which has led to rise in interest from food and beverage manufacturers developing health-oriented products. The extract is widely used in citrus-infused alcoholic beverages, flavored waters, soft drinks, and zesty snack products that target consumers seeking distinctive taste experiences. Citrus aurantium extract enhances flavor in plant-based dairy alternatives and organic snacks, aligning with vegan and clean-label product development, thus driving demand for citrus aurantium extract market growth.Moreover, rise in adoption of advanced extraction techniques has improved yield and purity, which has encouraged utilization of citrus aurantium extract in processed food and beverage formulations. Natural origin, compatibility with sustainability goals, and adaptability across categories such as beverages, snacks, and plant-based products have positioned citrus aurantium extract as a preferred flavoring agent in the food and beverage sector. Thus, rise in demand for natural flavor profiles and functional ingredients is anticipated to support global citrus aurantium extract market trends across the food and beverage sector.However, competition from other natural stimulants and extracts is a significant restraint on the global citrus aurantium extract market. A variety of plant-based ingredients, such as green tea extract, caffeine, and guarana, offer similar benefits in weight management, metabolism support, and energy-boosting. These alternatives are usually perceived as more established, effective, and safer, leading to rise in preference among consumers for ingredients other than citrus aurantium. The widespread availability of alternate natural stimulants limits the demand for citrus aurantium, as manufacturers are inclined to use more popular and trusted alternatives in product formulations.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/65ae294f3ed36d40d5ef8984d6d1b5ad Rise in popularity of newer natural stimulants, supported by strong marketing campaigns, intensifies competition for citrus aurantium extract. Consumers increasingly opt for alternatives such as matcha and adaptogenic herbs, which provide similar benefits and gain recognition for perceived health advantages. Thus, preference for more widely accepted plant-based extracts limits the inclusion of citrus aurantium in food, beverages, and functional health categories. Strong competition from other natural ingredients are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the citrus aurantium extract market forecast.The expansion of the aromatherapy and essential oils sector is creating numerous opportunities in the citrus aurantium extract market. Essential oils derived from citrus aurantium are gaining popularity owing to its calming and soothing properties. Citrus aurantium extract oils are increasingly used in aromatherapy to reduce stress, anxiety, and improve mental well-being. Rise in focus on mental health, relaxation, and self-care has led to increase in aromatherapy practices, which has boosted demand for natural, plant-based ingredients such as citrus aurantium oil. The shift toward prioritizing wellness and mindfulness, particularly in North America and Europe, is expected to fuel growth of citrus aurantium extract market.Furthermore, demand for aromatherapy products such as diffusers, candles, and essential oil blends is increasing, prompting companies to incorporate citrus aurantium extract into a wide range of aromatherapy product offerings. Versatility of citrus aurantium oil, which serves both therapeutic and fragrant purposes, makes the extract an attractive ingredient for companies in the essential oils and wellness sector. Rise of interest in natural wellness solutions is anticipated to drive further growth in the citrus aurantium extract market globally.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A179196 The citrus aurantium extract market segmentation is done on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into powder, liquid, and gel. By application, the market is categorized into food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, and others. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global citrus aurantium extract market with the largest share during the forecast period. Increase in demand for plant-based functional ingredients in weight management and wellness has strengthened the presence of citrus aurantium extract in North America. After the ban on ephedra, a plant-derived stimulant that was previously used in weight-loss products but was linked to serious health risks, consumers and supplement producers shifted to citrus aurantium extract. The citrus aurantium extract offers synephrine, a natural compound that supports metabolism, which has made it a preferred alternative in dietary supplements. This trend reflects a broader citrus aurantium extract market analysis, which indicates a steady transition toward safer botanical solutions in the nutraceutical sector.Consumers in the U.S. and Canada increasingly prefer clean-label products in food, personal care, and wellness. Citrus aurantium extract is used in skincare, aromatherapy, and herbal remedies owing to its plant origin and multifunctional properties. Wider availability through e-commerce and health-focused retail outlets has made the extract more accessible, thus driving citrus aurantium extract market opportunities. Furthermore, rise in awareness of natural formulations among consumers in the region is anticipated to support consistent demand for citrus aurantium extract in North America.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A179196 The key players operating in the global citrus aurantium extract industry include Activ'Inside, Foodchem International Corporation, Herbal Creations, Innophos, NaturMed Scientific, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. The key players operating in the global citrus aurantium extract industry include Activ'Inside, Foodchem International Corporation, Herbal Creations, Innophos, NaturMed Scientific, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb), Sinerga S.p.A., and Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.Key Findings of the StudyBy type, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2024.By application, the dietary supplement segment was the largest segment in 2024.By distribution channel, the B2B segment was the largest segment in 2024.Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2024.

