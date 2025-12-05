EMBank becomes a partner of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Merchant Bank (EMBank) has joined the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Trade Facilitation Programme as a confirming bank. The programme is designed to ensure safer international settlements between companies from emerging markets, with EMBank acting as a confirming bank for trade finance transactions.“By becoming a partner of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the field of international trade, we are strengthening EMBank’s position in Lithuania and abroad. This partnership allows us to provide safer and more flexible financing terms for Lithuanian exporters and importers trading with countries where the EBRD operates, while contributing to the growth of the country’s exports,” says EMBank CEO Sarp Demiray.More opportunities for businessesThrough the Trade facilitation programme, the EBRD provides guarantees to international confirming banks to cover the political and commercial payment risks of local issuing banks, thereby facilitating trade finance transactions such as letters of credit, guarantees, and other instruments. Since its launch in 1999, the TFP has supported billions of euros in trade through a large network, contributing to greater regional integration, risk mitigation, and sustainable trade development.“We are very pleased to have joined the EBRD Trade Facilitation Programme as a confirming bank. Through this partnership, we will be able to intermediate trade finance transactions under EBRD guarantees with more than 130 banks across 28 countries. For instance, when Lithuanian exporters engage in trade with companies from countries participating in the EBRD Trade Facilitation Programme, our bank will be able to add confirmations, issue guarantees, and provide financing under EBRD coverage. This arrangement ensures that our Lithuanian clients’ payments are fully secured and allows them to expand their international network in frontier markets by accessing new funding opportunities, thereby promoting safer and more reliable international trade,” says Ezgi Karaca Yeşiloz, Head of Financial Institutions at EMBank.This opportunity will not only support Lithuanian exporters with more secure and reliable instruments but also strengthen our bank’s position as an active player in the international trade finance arena. In this context, we are delighted to contribute to the country’s export growth while further enhancing our bank’s portfolio and international presence.EMBank is proud to be among the five Lithuanian banks participating in the EBRD Trade Facilitation Programme - a milestone that reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing international trade and supporting the growth of Lithuanian exporters and importers.

