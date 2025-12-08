Construction Robotics Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Construction Robotics Market Construction Robotics Global Market Report Construction Robotics Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Robotics market is dominated by a mix of global engineering leaders and emerging technology innovators. Companies are focusing on automated bricklaying, autonomous site monitoring, robotic welding, and 3D printing solutions to strengthen market presence and address industry challenges of labor shortages and productivity. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships to integrate robotic automation into traditional construction workflows and scale new technologies.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Construction Robotics Market?

According to our research, ABB Ltd led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The robotics & discrete automation division of the company is completely involved in construction robotics market, provides division offers industrial robots, software, robotic solutions and systems, field services, spare parts, and digital services.

How Concentrated Is the Construction Robotics Market?

The market is concentrated with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s significant entry barriers—driven by the high capital investment required for R&D, advanced manufacturing, and the integration of robotics with heavy machinery and building information modeling (BIM) systems. Leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., and Caterpillar Inc. dominate through their established industrial automation expertise, extensive global distribution networks, and ability to offer integrated equipment and robotics solutions, while smaller firms and construction specialists often focus on developing niche applications for specific tasks. As the adoption of automation accelerates to address labor shortages and improve site safety and efficiency, strategic partnerships and acquisitions are expected to further consolidate the market around major industrial and construction equipment players.

• Leading player.

o ABB Ltd. (5%)

o Komatsu Ltd. (5%)

o Caterpillar Inc. (4%)

o KUKA AG (3%)

o Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (2%)

o Shimizu Corporation (2%)

o Obayashi Corporation (2%)

o Kajima Corporation (2%)

o Husqvarna Group (1%)

o Yaskawa Electric Corporation (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Robotics Inc., RIC Robotics Inc., Charge Robotics Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Canvas Construction Inc., Bedrock Robotics Inc., RIC Technology Inc., Advanced Construction Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., ICON Technology, Inc., Dusty Robotics Inc., FBR Limited (Fastbrick Robotics), Rugged Robotics Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Construction Robotics, LLC, Branch Technology Inc., Pomerleau Inc., CIV Robotics Inc., DroneDeploy Inc., 3DQue Systems Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Trimble Inc., and Autodesk Inc. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Laing O'Rourke Group Limited, John Holland Pty Ltd, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Brokk Global AB, COBOD International A/S, ABB Group (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd), Simpliforge Creations Private Limited, Vividobots Private Limited, Samsung C&T Corporation – Engineering & Construction Group, Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd., Shanghai Weibuild Technology Co., Ltd., Realtime Robotics, Inc., GoleRobotics Private Limited, AgiBot Robotics Co., Ltd., Estun Automation Co., Ltd., Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Ltd., Shimizu Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Doosan Robotics Inc., HD Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd., JUNJIN Construction & Robot Co., Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., and AJAX Engineering Private Limited. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Husqvarna Group AB, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Brokk Global AB, COBOD International A/S, ABB Group (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd), Hyperion Robotics Oy, KEWAZO GmbH, Automated Architecture Ltd., Q-Bot Ltd., Bouygues Construction SA, VINCI Construction SAS, Eiffage Construction SAS, Roboze S.p.A., Laing O'Rourke Group Limited, and Construction Robotics Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Komatsu Ltd., KM Robotics Ltd., All3 SIA, and COBOD International A/S. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Techint Ingeniería y Construcción S.A., Caterpillar Inc., ABB Group (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd), Komatsu Ltd., All Robotics Ltda., Tumi Robotics S.A.C., South Robotics SpA, and Asymptotic Robotics Ltda. are some of the leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-Powered Robotic Construction System is transforming access and accountability.

• Example: All3 AI-driven design platform (June 2025) collaborates with architects to generate site-specific, regulation-compliant building plans optimized for space and function.

• These innovations significantly cuts construction time, reduces labor dependency, lowers costs and enhances sustainability in building projects.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

Expanding automation solutions to improve on-site productivity

• Forming partnerships with major construction and infrastructure firms

• Investing in advanced sensing and control systems for precision operations

• Strengthening global presence through strategic collaborations and pilot projects

