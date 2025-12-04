BRIDGE Implementation Update

NDCDE Infinite Campus Access

As part of the statewide transition to a new student information system, the North Dakota Center for Distance Education (NDCDE) will have its own district instance of Infinite Campus, providing staff with secure access to key student information that was previously unavailable to them. This expanded access will help NDCDE better understand individual learning needs and provide more consistent support to students enrolled in online courses.

No Change to Enrollment

A critical point for districts: this change does not affect the NDCDE enrollment process. Schools and families will not enroll students in NDCDE courses through Infinite Campus.

Enrollment will continue exactly as it does today:

Data Sharing

NDDPI and NDCDE are still finalizing the data-sharing framework, including what information NDCDE will be able to access within Infinite Campus and whether any additional data will need to be provided by districts. More guidance will be shared as those details are completed.

Consultadd District Support Team

Consultadd, the state’s contracted vendor for data migration, is finalizing its district-support team. District engagement is expected to begin shortly, and more details will be shared once scheduling has been confirmed.

Special Education Unit Training

Similar to REAs, Special Education Unit team members supporting districts with Infinite Campus implementation must be added to at least one district’s implementation team to access training. Even if supporting multiple districts, each participant only needs to be added to one district list to gain access.

FAQs

Q: Is eTranscript going away?

A: The current eTranscripts solution will continue to be used for the immediate timeframe. The BRIDGE team will continue to analyze and explore long-term options for this and other related solutions post-launch.

Q: Does the data migration contract include support for Special Education Units moving data from Tienet to Infinite Campus?

A: Yes. Consultadd will work directly with Special Education Units to manage Tienet-to-Infinite Campus data extraction, cleansing, and migration. Units will be directly involved throughout the process.

Q: How will Special Education Units access student data if it is housed at the district level?

A: Special Education Units will log in to each district's instance of Infinite Campus to access district-specific information.

November BRIDGE Office Hours

November Office Hours provided an opportunity for district staff to engage directly with the BRIDGE team, ask questions, and receive updates on implementation timelines and key activities. If you were unable to attend, the session recordings are available below:

More Office Hours are planned as the project moves into upcoming implementation phases.