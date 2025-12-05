Manslaughter Charges Filed in Fatal 'No Kings' Rally Shooting — Family of Afa Ah Loo Takes Major Step Toward Justice

Parker & McConkie welcomes the decision by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to file manslaughter charges against Matthew Scott Alder.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Parker & McConkie, on behalf of the surviving spouse of Arthur “Afa” Folasa Ah Loo, welcomes the decision by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to officially file manslaughter charges against Matthew Scott Alder, who shot and killed Mr. Ah Loo during the June 14, 2025 “No Kings” rally in downtown Salt Lake City. Criminal charges were filed in the Utah State Court, Case No. 251915142, on December 3, 2025.The charging documents allege that while the first two shots Alder fired may have been in self-defense, the fatal third shot — fired over a crowd of peaceful demonstrators — was unjustified under Utah law.Jim McConkie of Parker & McConkie said his client is “pleased that District Attorney Sim Gill has chosen to prosecute Matt Alder, [for his involvement] in the shooting death of her husband.”Mr. McConkie emphasized that his client “will cooperate fully with the prosecutors and the justice system. We will be right there pushing along with them,” adding that he hoped “the pursuit of this case will help all of us understand what circumstances brought about this tragic loss of life.”Attorney Brian Stewart of Parker & McConkie emphasized that these official charges present a first step toward justice for the Ah Loo family, stating that, “[We are looking forward to] the opportunity, through the discovery process and the subpoena power, to more fully investigate the incident and ensure that all the appropriate parties are held accountable.”Mr. McConkie echoed those sentiments, expressing his hope that “as more information emerges, it will result in reforms and improved oversight of public events by city officials and law enforcement agencies across the state.”Copies of the Criminal Information and a statement from the surviving spouse, Laura Ah Loo, may be accessed at the following link: https://www.parkerandmcconkie.com/blog/parker-mcconkie-announces-manslaughter-charges-filed-in-fatal-no-kings-rally-shooting-family-of-afa-ah-loo-takes-major-step-toward-justice/ Watch the press conference that was held following the announcement of charges here: https://www.youtube.com/live/SWAC4hMqAs0?si=p-HaYWJ49OvcjeYD For all media inquiries, please contact David Watkins, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, via email at david.watkins@otterpr.com.Parker & McConkie466 S 500 E Suite 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84102(385) 336 - 5261# # #

