Guatemalan National Charged With Illegal Reentry

HARRISBURG -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eduardo Domingo-Aguilar, age 38, a citizen of Guatemala, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on the charge of illegally reentering the United States after having previously been removed.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, the indictment alleges that Domingo-Aguilar illegally reentered the United States and was found in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on September 23, 2025. Domingo-Aguilar was removed from the United States through San Antonio, Texas on or about September 21, 2015, and reentered without first obtaining legal permission to do so.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations. Assistant United States Attorney Kelley K. McGraw is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

