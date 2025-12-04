Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Robert Rydstrom, Expert in Cosmetic Dentistry, Digital Innovation & Patient Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to welcome Dr. Robert Rydstrom to its team of experienced dental professionals. Dr. Rydstrom joins the practice this fall, bringing advanced training in general and cosmetic dentistry, a passion for digital innovation, and a philosophy rooted in treating every patient like family.A native of Islip, New York, Dr. Rydstrom earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Temple University’s Kornberg School of Dentistry. He completed a General Practice Residency (GPR) residency through NYU Langone in Brooklyn, where he received advanced clinical training.Before joining Babylon Dental Care, Dr. Rydstrom managed his own Manhattan practice while collaborating part-time with a leading cosmetic dentist on full-mouth rehabilitation cases. He completed the WEHRLE Immersion Implant Course in Mexico and will attend a cosmetic dentistry program with Dr. Appa in Manhattan in 2026, focused on veneers and crowns.“Dentistry is about more than fixing teeth — it’s about trust, relationships, and helping people feel confident in their smiles,” said Dr. Rydstrom. “My grandfather, who practiced until age 90, taught me to treat every patient like family — a value that perfectly aligns with Babylon Dental Care.”Dr. Rydstrom specializes in cosmetic, restorative, and digital dentistry, emphasizing patient education and comfort. Known for his positive energy and approachable style, he focuses on creating a relaxed, transparent experience for every patient.“Dr. Rydstrom’s enthusiasm, skill, and compassion make him an incredible addition to our team,” said Jennifer Brown, COO of Babylon Dental Care. “He embodies our mission to treat every patient like family.”Outside of dentistry, Dr. Rydstrom enjoys spending time with family, playing sports, making music, and DJing. Recently married and now a homeowner in Melville, he’s excited to serve patients in his home community and grow with the Babylon Dental Care team.About Babylon Dental CareSince 1983, Babylon Dental Care has proudly served the Babylon community with a commitment to treat every patient like family. The practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care focused on comfort, confidence, and long-term health.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rydstrom, visit www.babylondentalcare.com or call (631) 587-7373.

