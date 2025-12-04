SCALI RASMUSSEN NAMED 'MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM' BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOUNAL

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that that the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized it in its “2025 Leaders of Influence: Most Admired Law Firms to Work For” special section.“We’ve listed an assortment of 50 particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive ‘the success of their attorneys,’” states the publisher. “The most admired law firms have a specific set of qualities that make them great places to work, whether you are an attorney or a member of the supporting team.”“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Los Angeles’ most admired law firms to work for,” says Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali . “This honor reflects our intentional commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and supportive culture where every team member feels valued and empowered to excel.”“Scali Rasmussen fosters a vibrant, collaborative culture where professional excellence is paired with genuine connection and support,” highlights the feature. “Throughout the year, the firm organizes engaging team events outside the office, creating space for shared experiences that strengthen relationships across departments.”In addition to hosting team events and weekly in-office activities, Los Angeles Business Journal shares the firm’s commitment to women’s leadership and diversity as 40 percent of the firm’s attorneys are women and 55 percent of the overall team is comprised of women.Earlier this year, Scali Rasmussen was selected for a Chambers California Spotlight ranking and named a “Top Law Firm” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

